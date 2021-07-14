Watch Now: Big 12 Media Days: Confident Oklahoma aiming for national championship run

“The progression has been great,” Riley said. “We were much improved in year one. We took a big step in year two. Our plan is to take another big step here.

“A lot of things go into that. The players have been in that system for a couple of years and we have some really strong leaders. Our success as a team and, especially our success defensively the last few years, we’ve been able to recruit at a higher and higher level, especially on the defensive side of the ball.”

Oklahoma finished No. 29 in total defense in 2020. In Grinch's first season, the Sooners were No. 38. In the 2018 campaign, the last under Mike Stoops and interim defensive coordinator Ruffin McNeill, OU was No. 114.

“We look different even just walking into a team meeting room on that side of the ball than we did a few years ago. It just looks different, in a positive way," Riley said.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done. I have extremely high expectations for our defense this season, but I think we have the right people in the room to get it done.”

Riley had a quote that punctuated the recruiting plan — it’s not only speed, but size that’s making a difference on the field.