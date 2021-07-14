Watch Now: Big 12 Media Days: Confident Oklahoma aiming for national championship run

ARLINGTON, Texas — Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley sat behind a microphone on the AT&T Stadium field on Wednesday afternoon.
“Certainly good to see everybody back here in Arlington. Good to be back in our second home here,” Riley said, referring to the Big 12 Championship game’s venue where OU has four straight victories.
It was a subtle joke that was backed by six straight league crowns by the Sooners.
But this season, expectations are higher than that. Sooner Nation is starved for the program’s first national championship since 2000. The path was there in four of the past six seasons, but losses in the College Football Playoff semifinal game ended the journey.
Jeremiah Hall said this team is talking national championship.
“It's our expectation as well as what the media has expected of us,” Hall said matter-of-factly. “We have a plan to get there but in order to do so, we have to take one week at a time, and that's what we plan on doing.”
The offense will be guided by Heisman Trophy candidate Spencer Rattler. The quarterback was absent from the event because Riley only allows upperclassmen to make the trip.
The defense is strengthened by players like Nik Bonitto, who is ready to help the Sooners make that next step.
“Defensively, we asked for these expectations,” Bonitto said. “Two years ago, when Coach (Alex) Grinch came in here, we knew this is where we wanted to be. Obviously, we’re not where we want to be right now, but we came a long way. I feel like we’ve got to keep building on that. With all of the guys that are in that locker on defense, we’re definitely hungry and not satisfied at all.
“We know we still have a chip on our shoulder and we’ve got to change that narrative.”
For years, all praise has surrounded the Oklahoma offense. But after Grinch’s arrival in 2019, the defense has steadily earned respect deserved to championship teams.
It’s a good talking point, Bonitto said.
“It feels good that all the hard work we’ve put in since coach Grinch came here is now paying off to where people are starting to respect that Oklahoma has a defense, Oklahoma is getting known for its defense,” Bonitto said. “But we still have a long way to go until we’re known as one of the elites. Just gotta keep working and listen to coach Grinch and do the things he’s asking for us.”
Grinch’s three-year progression (2015-17) as Washington State’s defensive coordinator put the Pac-12 program in a new place.
Has the pattern at Oklahoma been similar or has it exceeded Riley’s expectations?
“The progression has been great,” Riley said. “We were much improved in year one. We took a big step in year two. Our plan is to take another big step here.
“A lot of things go into that. The players have been in that system for a couple of years and we have some really strong leaders. Our success as a team and, especially our success defensively the last few years, we’ve been able to recruit at a higher and higher level, especially on the defensive side of the ball.”
Oklahoma finished No. 29 in total defense in 2020. In Grinch's first season, the Sooners were No. 38. In the 2018 campaign, the last under Mike Stoops and interim defensive coordinator Ruffin McNeill, OU was No. 114.
“We look different even just walking into a team meeting room on that side of the ball than we did a few years ago. It just looks different, in a positive way," Riley said.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done. I have extremely high expectations for our defense this season, but I think we have the right people in the room to get it done.”
Riley had a quote that punctuated the recruiting plan — it’s not only speed, but size that’s making a difference on the field.
"There was a several-year stretch there where we were pretty small across the board," the OU coach said. "Not that you can't have a small guy here and there, but you don't want to roll out with four 5-8 guys in the secondary.
"So we certainly look a lot different there."
Bonitto was asked about playmakers on defense. He rattled off several names – Billy Bowman, DaShaun White, Latrell McCutchin, Jaden Davis and Woodi Washington.
Riley also threw some names to watch — Jeremiah Criddell and Ethan Downs joined Bowman and McCutchin on the coach’s list.
