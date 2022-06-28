Watch Now: Baker Mayfield unlikely to play for Cleveland Browns despite Deshaun Watson's potential suspension — 'we're ready to move on'

NORMAN — Despite uncertainty surrounding the next stop of his playing career, Baker Mayfield returned to Norman to throw passes to children and teach fundamentals at his annual football camp Tuesday.
However, this season, the all-day practice takes place at Oklahoma’s intramural fields instead of Northeast Ohio, where the camp was held last season. The move was made in light of Mayfield effectively being replaced by Deshaun Watson, who the Cleveland Browns traded for and signed in March.
“I think it’s been pretty obvious, the mutual decision on both sides is to move on,” Mayfield said. “I’m thankful for my four years in Cleveland. There was a lot of ups and downs and a lot of learning experiences that I’ll forever keep with me. Teammates, and friends and relationships that I’ll have for a lifetime.”
Even if Watson is to be suspended for an extended time period, granting Mayfield a clear path to playing time, his decision would remain the same.
“No, I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out,” Mayfield said. “But we’re ready to move on I think on both sides.”
Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner with the Sooners, has been linked in trade rumors to destinations such as Seattle and Carolina for his next chapter.
He’s been practicing in his hometown of Austin, Texas, with his now-healthy shoulder and NFL receivers Danny Amendola and Cole Beasley, along with quarterback trainer Jeff Christensen in preparation for the upcoming season.
Mayfield is aiming for self-composure throughout the wait-and-see process.
“I think I got frustrated with (the trade) not happening before mini camps and all those things, but that’s the stuff that’s out of my control,” Mayfield said. “So, let those things happen and fall into place. And so right now, I’m just controlling what I can and enjoying this.”
For now, Mayfield is focused on giving back to his college community and helping the younger generation find their love of football.
“It’s always great to come back here,” Mayfield said of his second stop in Norman since his Heisman commemoration at the spring game in April. “It’s always good to come back and feel that love and relive my glory days. And it’s just fun to be able to come back and give back. Just to show that like, I really do care about this place because they helped mold me into who I am today.
“It’s a great reset, always. This’ll always be home.”
Baker reacts to OU baseball’s CWS run
Baker Mayfield was one of many OU fans glued to its baseball team’s run to the national championship series last weekend.
“It was fun to see that run by the baseball team. You see them get hot at the right time. Obviously not the ending they wanted, but they’re a young team and they’ll be back. Skip’s got them going. I actually played baseball with Skip’s son down in Austin growing up. He’s a good guy. They’re heading in that direction. (Skip’s) going to continue to elevate that program.”
For the better part of the last two years, the bronze statue of Baker Mayfield — a roughly nine-foot tall, 2,500-pound portrait of Oklahoma’s sixth Heisman Trophy winner that arrived to Heisman Park this week — resided in a storage facility in Long Beach, Calif.
The extended stay by the ocean wasn't part of the plan.
Back in the spring of 2020, Mayfield’s figure was set to be an unveiled during the April 18 spring game, three years after the former walk-on's 2017 Heisman Trophy winning season. On March 10, 2020, then-coach Lincoln Riley called it “a pretty cool historic moment for this program."
Then came COVID-19. Plans got put on hold. And for two years, Mayfield’s statue lived on the West Coast in an oversized locker by the beach.
Among its roommates: a replica statue of UNLV legend Jerry Tarkanian and another of Alyn Beck, a slain Las Vegas police officer. Georgetown’s John Thompson, or rather bronze molding of the national champion men's basketball coach, stood close by.
For Brian Hanlon, the New Jersey-based artist who sculpted Mayfield's figure by hand, the two-year delay was excruciating.
“Frustrating,” he says. “So frustrating.”
That wait ends on Saturday when Mayfield's joins the figures of Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford in Heisman Park outside the east end of Gaylord Family–Oklahoma Memorial Stadium with a public dedication scheduled for halftime of the Sooners' 3 p.m. spring game.
The ceremony is set to take place on Owen Field and the statue reveal will be shown on stadium video boards. Fans who exit the stadium on Saturday will not be readmitted.
Hanlon, whose past work includes statues of Charles Barkley, Jim Brown and Dominique Wilkins, will be on hand for it all.
OU commissioned the project to Hanlon's studio several years ago at the end of a lengthy search process and paid him $89,250 to craft the newest addition to Heisman Park. Sculpting Mayfield — from clay to mold to the bronze process — took about a year. All told, the statue and its base weighs in around 10,000 pound.
"He’s a big boy," Hanlon says.
"I was thrilled to get this commission to sculpt Baker because this is a guy who was so alive on the field. He’s a champion. What’s the quote? ‘I woke up feeling dangerous?’ He really did. So what an honor to pay tribute to the only walk-on to win the Heisman Trophy. That is huge.”
The chosen pose for Mayfield's statue won't be revealed to the public until Saturday. But in sculpting a monument of the 6-foot-1 quarterback, Hanlon set his focus on capturing Mayfield's sprit.
"Not a passer. Not a runner," Hanlon says. "But a guy in motion creating this energy that was infectious to the fans. And players, too.”
Jason White began his Oklahoma career as a dual-threat quarterback who stressed defenses with his running ability.
The Tuttle High School graduate left OU with the 2003 Heisman Trophy after using his right arm to set multiple passing records following two substantial knee injuries.
When it came time to decide what pose for his statue in Heisman Park, it was an easy decision – he’s throwing a football.
“I picked from all the pictures that I had available. And I felt like that picture showed my career in full-circle,” White said. “I went from being a dual-threat kind of quarterback to just basically being a drop-back passer. For me, it was ‘hey, I ended my career at OU as a drop-back passer. So that’s kind of how I wanted to be remembered.”
The process begins with selecting a pose that the sculptor can make into a cast. The Heisman winners would get proofs of the work being done with the final reveal typically being a surprise to the honored player.
Steve Owens, Oklahoma’s 1969 Heisman winner, had an easier time picking his pose.
A number of miniature statues of Owens were used as a fundraiser at one point, so when it came time to create a new one, Owens said he just wanted to go bigger on it.
Sculptor Nick Calcagno, who was from Owens’ hometown of Miami, Oklahoma, built the 9-and-a-half foot bronze statue with features showing the player’s wavy hair and No. 30 on his shoulder.
“Nick was such a perfectionist. When I look at the statue, I see the way I carry the ball. To me, everything was perfect … in my view, the statue captures me.”
More than 70 years later, Ron Shipman still remembers what it was like in Cleveland, Okla., circa 1952, when hometown hero Billy Vessels ran away with Oklahoma's first-ever Heisman Trophy.
“We were so proud," Shipman recalled. "Boy, it’s a wonder we didn't go around bragging everywhere in Tulsa and everywhere else. We would have if we’d gotten the chance.”
Vessels tore up the Big Seven in the fall of 1952 and kids like Shipman followed along from Cleveland while he did it.
They watched on as the six-foot tall halfback rushed for 1,072 yards and 17 touchdowns in his junior year, eclipsing 100 yards on the ground in seven of the Sooners' 10 games that season. And at the end of it, they witnessed Vessels secure his Heisman Trophy, finishing ahead of Maryland's Jack Scarbath and Minnesota's Paul Giel.
In Cleveland, they rejoiced.
“We threw banners up. We had a lot of pride in him. There wasn't anybody who didn't look up to him" Shipman said. "He was our one, main claim to fame."
A father who drank too much. A sister who died young. A brother who jacked cars. A mother who ran a struggling second-hand store. By the time he was in high school, for one reason or another depending on who you ask, Vessels was living on his own.
Yet when he returned home for breaks during his time at OU, Vessels was everything those admiring local kids could have asked for.
"We grew up idolizing him and he was so accessible to us younger guys," Shipman said. "So approachable. He’d be home from OU and throw football or play basketball with us."
Once, Shipman got a chance to go watch his hero play for the Sooners in person. Shipman and his friends, he says, weren't "sophisticated enough" to realize they could have asked for tickets, so they sat in the cheap seats instead and marveled from afar.
“Some of those runs were just something," Shipman, who later became the mayor of Cleveland, said. "He would just juke people out of their jockstraps and go on down the field. Just one of those pure athletes that doesn't come along all that often.”
Decades later now, those feelings from 1952 still persist. Cleveland named its football stadium after Vessels in 2002. Five years after that, Vessels' original Heisman Park statue — later replaced by a larger one in Norman — came home.
It now sits in front of the Cleveland Event Center and its the first thing Shipman passes each time he visits.
"I can remember the pride," he said. "And I still have that pride. I still think those were great days.”
The setting was surreal during that 2013 afternoon at Heisman Park.
One moment, Steve Owens was on a ladder polishing his larger-than-life statue.
Minutes later, Owens was wearing a green hulu skirt, straw hat and dancing on the statue base of his likeness while joined by former Oklahoma star Trey Millard wearing a gorilla suit.
Beneath them, the entire Oklahoma football team, Barry Switzer, Brian Bosworth and Billy Sims dressed in costume.
The “Harlem Shake” dance craze had invaded Norman.
Does Owens remember that day?
“I try to forget it,” Owens said, laughing hard when recalling the making of the viral video.
“We were all dressed up,” the 1969 Heisman Trophy winner said. “Climbing on the statue (at 65), it was tough. But it was great fun.”
Representing his home state is important to Owens, who also was OU’s athletic director for 19 months prior to Joe Castiglione’s hiring in 1998.
Owens had the second statue dedicated inside Heisman Park. A Miami High School graduate, he followed fellow Oklahoman Billy Vessels’ unveiling.
“My first hero was Billy Vessels,” Owens said of the 1952 Heisman winner. “I was so fortunate, throughout my years, to get to know Billy. He became a great friend.
“He was somebody that I wanted to be like. I wanted to be Billy Vessels. He was my hero. Just a wonderful guy. I think he certainly set the standard for us as Heisman winners with the way he conducted himself. He was a true gentleman and a great player.”
Baker Mayfield will be the sixth player honored in Heisman Park.
“I’m so happy for Baker and that I got to watch him throughout his career,” Owens said. “He’s a great competitor. To see him play was special, to see a leader like him who would do whatever he had to do to win games.”
Ohio State's Archie Griffin became the first and only player to win the Heisman Trophy twice when he took the award back-to-back in 1974 and 1975. Later that decade, in 1979, Oklahoma running back Billy Sims could have become the second.
At least that's what one Sooners legend thinks.
"Billy should have won the Heisman that year," coach Barry Switzer said. "He put together three games in a row at the end of the season to get back in the Heisman race. But USC had the press on their guy.”
Sims rushed for 574 yards and two touchdowns across OU's final three games in the 1979 regular season. But his late burst proved too little, too late in a quest for a second-straight Heisman Trophy.
Instead, USC's Charles White claimed the honor with 453 first-place votes. Sims finished a distant second. Yet more than 40 years later, Switzer is still thinking about Sims and that 1979 campaign.
“His last three games of the season was a great run," he said.
Sims returned to Norman in 1979 as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. A year earlier, he'd rushed for 1,762 yards and 20 touchdowns to become the third-ever Sooner to pick up the award.
But getting Sims back on campus for a fifth season in 1979 wasn't so straight forward.
"I told Billy: one year of eligibility left. You win two Heisman’s and that’s quite a feat right there," Switzer recalled. "He said that he’d like to do that but he didn’t know if he could afford it. He had some expensive bills.”
“I said ‘Well hell, Billy. What’ll it take?' He told me $1,500. That’s all?”
In "Bootlegger's Boy", Switzer's 1990 autobiography, he acknowledged violating NCAA rules by giving Sims money to keep his star running back at OU and on track for a degree in 1979. "I have always found it difficult not to help my players," he wrote then.
“I got him $1,500 that afternoon," Switzer said. "It doesn’t make a damn now. Hell, any coach would have done the same thing.”
Sims kicked off his Heisman defense with five straight 100-yard rushing performances, but slowed as Big Eight play began in mid-October. He played that fall as the presumptive top NFL Draft pick and Switzer still thinks his running back was right to hold back and protect himself at times in 1979.
"But I kidded Billy about that," Switzer said.
When the calendar hit November, Sims returned to Heisman form. He ran for 128 yards and a score in a 38-0 rout of Kansas. A week later at Missouri, 282 yards and another touchdown.
On Nov. 24, 1979, Sims capped it off with 247 yards against Nebraska and the nation's No. 1 run defense. He averaged 8.8 yards per carry that day. The Sooners won 17-14.
"Look at what $1,500 got you," Sims told Switzer as he left the field in front of a roaring crowd at Owen Field.
"That performance should have won him the Heisman, too," Switzer said.
Jason White will never tire of the pictures sent from his teenagers.
Tinley and Tandon will shoot photos of their father’s large statue in Oklahoma’s Heisman Park. Bre and Josh do the same when they pass the figure planted east of Memorial Stadium.
White doesn’t crave the attention. He’s a very humble person. But as he gets older, he’s just thankful for the legacy he’s left for his family.
“What’s cool about it is their kids are going to be able to see it and then their kids are going to be able to see it. It’ll be there forever,” White said. “I think that the farther I get out from it, the more that I feel like I appreciate it more. I realize there are not a lot of statues down there. I’m lucky enough to be one of them.”
White, the 2003 Heisman winner, is part of a special fraternity. Only seven OU players have won college football’s biggest award.
White, who is from Tuttle, said he had the opportunity to meet Billy Vessels before the 1952 Heisman winner passed away in 2001. White has also joined Steve Owens (1969 winner) and Billy Sims (1978) in multiple autograph signings.
“It’s a great group of guys to be around and all of them are unique in their own way,” White said. “Obviously, I’ve got to spend a lot of time with Billy and Steve and just to be able to share some stories from our playing days … I always like to step back and listen because Billy and Steve’s stories are way better than mind. College football was different back then. I’m sure the same would be if we sat down with Kyler (Murray) with how much it’s changed since I was in college.”
“All of us understand we were here for the university and here for our team. This Heisman statue is a direct reflection of the teams that we played on. I feel every single Heisman winner in this group feels that same way.
“Yes, that’s me up there, but it’s a direct reflection of the teams we played on at the University of Oklahoma.”
Indian Country beamed with pride during Sam Bradford’s Heisman Trophy season.
The Cherokee Nation shined brightest as their tribal member represented it on college football’s biggest stage.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. cheered for Bradford, who won the 2008 Heisman Trophy. Hoskin also has watched many citizens recently represent the tribe in professional sports ranging from Major League baseball to world-class fishing.
Whether it is rodeo stars or WNBA heroes, there’s a strong following.
“Witnessing these Cherokee athletes pursue their sport of choice and show the world their talent is inspiring, not just for me but for our whole tribe,” Hoskin said. “They all bring different skills to their sport, but they share a common desire to represent the Cherokee people, our tribe and our culture. “When they step into the bright light of competition, we all cheer a little louder. And when they achieve success, which they do quite often, we can all celebrate and be Cherokee proud.”
A few months after winning the Heisman, Bradford spent a day at Tahlequah Sequoyah High School. The former Oklahoma quarterback ate traditional food, played stickball and addressed the community. He admittedly didn’t know much about his culture but wanted to wrap his arms around his heritage.
Learning about the past was a way to focus on his future.
Bradford’s journey to becoming the first Native American to win a Heisman was watched and respected by Indian Country, including one of the top leaders in Hoskin.
“As an OU alum and lifelong Sooners fan, watching Sam Bradford excel at the highest level, both as an amateur and later as a professional, was always gratifying,” Hoskin said. “He embodied many of the values we closely associate with Indian Country, including a tough and resilient spirit. He carried himself in a humble and appreciative way, and he led by example. He showed kids from our reservation that they can also fulfill their lifelong dreams.
“Sam is a role model and champion for our Cherokee people, not only for his exceptional athleticism, but also for his professionalism. Our youth can strive to emulate him and know that through hard work, commitment and character they too can accomplish great things.”
Brian Hanlon spent a year sculpting the bronze statue of Baker Mayfield and another two waiting for it to land in its home outside of Gaylord Family–Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
On Saturday, he'll watch that nine-foot, 2,500-pound figure finally unveiled in Norman. Then, Hanlon will start thinking about the future.
Next in line for a piece of real estate at Heisman Park, of course, is 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray. And as it did for Mayfield's portrait, OU has paid Hanlon's New Jersey-based studio $89,250 to sculpt a statue of the latest of the Sooners' seventh Heisman winners in the near future.
To date, little progress has been made on Murray's monument.
“Not much yet," Hanlon said. "We have to get the pose settled."
When members of OU's most exclusive club get enshrined on the east side of campus, parsing over the pose turns into a rigorous and considered process. Jason White, the 2003 Heisman Trophy winner from Tuttle, quibbled over his. Steve Owens takes pride in how the pose chosen for the 1969 winner's statue — dedicated before OU's season opener in 2006 — captures his spirit.
Hanlon says he pored over more than 200 photos for the statue being introduced Saturday and is confident this pose came with approval from the 2017 Heisman. He planned to meet with OU officials on the subject of Murray's statue during this latest visit to Norman.
When Hanlon began molding Mayfield's statue three years ago, he chose to embody the mammoth presence the walk-on turned superstar carried in 2017.
"Not a passer. Not a runner," Hanlon said. "But a guy in motion creating energy..."
Similarly, while the process of Murray's bronze figure remains in its early stages, Hanlon already has a sense of what he wants to portray in the next addition to Heisman Park.
"It's Kyler’s humility to sit back and ride the bench while Baker was doing what he did and then to step up and do what he did," he said. "It shows an incredible sense of resilience, right? Can you imagine watching what that man did and then repeating it?
OU has a rich Heisman tradition. The school added to that Saturday with the unveiling of the Baker Mayfield statue.
Oklahoma run to the 2022 Men's College World Series championship series has former Sooners recollecting on the spring of 1994 lately, reliving the moments of the program’s last title run some 28 years after the fact.