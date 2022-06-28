Watch Now: Baker Mayfield unlikely to play for Cleveland Browns despite Deshaun Watson's potential suspension — 'we're ready to move on'

NORMAN — Despite uncertainty surrounding the next stop of his playing career, Baker Mayfield returned to Norman to throw passes to children and teach fundamentals at his annual football camp Tuesday.

However, this season, the all-day practice takes place at Oklahoma’s intramural fields instead of Northeast Ohio, where the camp was held last season. The move was made in light of Mayfield effectively being replaced by Deshaun Watson, who the Cleveland Browns traded for and signed in March.

Ironically, the event takes place the same day Watson faces disciplinary hearings by the NFL for alleged sexual assault and inappropriate conduct with numerous massage therapists during his time with the Houston Texans.

Although Mayfield is still under contract with the Browns for another season, he said it’s unlikely he plays another snap for the team.

“I think it’s been pretty obvious, the mutual decision on both sides is to move on,” Mayfield said. “I’m thankful for my four years in Cleveland. There was a lot of ups and downs and a lot of learning experiences that I’ll forever keep with me. Teammates, and friends and relationships that I’ll have for a lifetime.”

Even if Watson is to be suspended for an extended time period, granting Mayfield a clear path to playing time, his decision would remain the same.

“No, I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out,” Mayfield said. “But we’re ready to move on I think on both sides.”

Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner with the Sooners, has been linked in trade rumors to destinations such as Seattle and Carolina for his next chapter.

He’s been practicing in his hometown of Austin, Texas, with his now-healthy shoulder and NFL receivers Danny Amendola and Cole Beasley, along with quarterback trainer Jeff Christensen in preparation for the upcoming season.

Mayfield is aiming for self-composure throughout the wait-and-see process.

“I think I got frustrated with (the trade) not happening before mini camps and all those things, but that’s the stuff that’s out of my control,” Mayfield said. “So, let those things happen and fall into place. And so right now, I’m just controlling what I can and enjoying this.”

For now, Mayfield is focused on giving back to his college community and helping the younger generation find their love of football.

“It’s always great to come back here,” Mayfield said of his second stop in Norman since his Heisman commemoration at the spring game in April. “It’s always good to come back and feel that love and relive my glory days. And it’s just fun to be able to come back and give back. Just to show that like, I really do care about this place because they helped mold me into who I am today.

“It’s a great reset, always. This’ll always be home.”

Baker reacts to OU baseball’s CWS run

Baker Mayfield was one of many OU fans glued to its baseball team’s run to the national championship series last weekend.

“Still not real happy with that interference call,” Mayfield said in reference to the umpiring crew’s overturn of a play at first during game two. “We got a national championship in softball though. It was really good to see them beat Texas.

“It was fun to see that run by the baseball team. You see them get hot at the right time. Obviously not the ending they wanted, but they’re a young team and they’ll be back. Skip’s got them going. I actually played baseball with Skip’s son down in Austin growing up. He’s a good guy. They’re heading in that direction. (Skip’s) going to continue to elevate that program.”

