Watch Now: Arkansas transfer WR Mike Woods talks decision to come to OU and more
  • Updated
Aug. 11, 2021 video. Sooners wide receiver talks transfer portal process, his Youtube channel and more. Video courtesy Sooner Sports TV

Mike Woods’ college football journey had a crazy seven days last April.

On a Saturday, the wide receiver caught the first touchdown of Arkansas’ spring game. The following Tuesday, Woods announced he was entering the transfer portal. His career would end at a different school.

By Friday, Woods said he was transferring to Oklahoma.

Arkansas’ loss definitely was the Sooners’ gain this off-season.

Woods caught 32 passes for 619 yards and five touchdowns for the Razorbacks last year. He averaged 19.3 yards per reception, which would have ranked third-best in the Big 12 in 2020.

During Wednesday's media session, Woods talked about dealing with the transfer portal; why he chose Oklahoma and his new quarterbacks and wide receiver teammates.

