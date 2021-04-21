Watch Now: Andrew Raym's dream of playing at Oklahoma fulfilled, the former Broken Arrow star ready for next step

Raym has taken snaps at right guard this spring, but Bedenbaugh expects he can play both guard positions.

Raym loves the competitive spirit on the offensive line, adding that it’s making every player better.

“The competition is really in the middle. I’ve done a lot of right guard this semester. I’ve done a lot of center this spring. Either position I’m going to be all right with,” Raym said. “Either position, like you said, we’re pushing each other right there. I’d love to get some center in there, some right guard in. But anywhere in the middle, we’re gonna have it locked down for you.”

Following Humphrey won’t be easy.

“Those are some big shoes to fill. But he left us with a lot of information and taught us a lot last year, me especially. I feel like I’m ready to play,” Raym said.

What was the biggest thing that Humphrey — a two-year team captain — taught Raym?

Consistency.