Watch Now: Andrew Raym's dream of playing at Oklahoma fulfilled, the former Broken Arrow star ready for next step

Oklahoma’s Andrew Raym is ready for whatever role is needed for his football team.
Could he step out of his comfort zone and play center? If that is what’s needed from the former Broken Arrow High School star, he’s ready for that jump.
“Center hasn’t always been my thing,” Raym said during a Wednesday Zoom session with reporters. “I got my first chance at center honestly during the Under Armour game I participated in last January (2020). Then only about a week now here in the spring.
“Honestly, I love it. I love having the command back there of the offense and running things.”
Raym is getting practice reps at center with UCLA transfer Chris Murray, Ian McKiver (backup to former All-Big 12 performer Creed Humphrey), Robert Congel and Nate Anderson.
Raym saw action in nine games last season, primarily on special teams, and also took part in 61 offensive snaps.
Bill Bedenbaugh, OU’s offensive line coach, said he expected to start Raym at some point last season. But unexpected speed bumps, including COVID-19 contact tracing rules, kept the player from building momentum.
“It wasn’t like a guy that's played here and been here three years and misses a week or 10 days. Well, that doesn't affect them as much as a true freshman that hadn't been here,” Bedenbaugh said. “Those 10 days, I mean, they're devastating to a young guy that hadn't been here. But yeah, he's doing a heck of a job right now. He's got to just relax and play, you know what I mean? He's unbelievably talented.”
Raym has taken snaps at right guard this spring, but Bedenbaugh expects he can play both guard positions.
Raym loves the competitive spirit on the offensive line, adding that it’s making every player better.
“The competition is really in the middle. I’ve done a lot of right guard this semester. I’ve done a lot of center this spring. Either position I’m going to be all right with,” Raym said. “Either position, like you said, we’re pushing each other right there. I’d love to get some center in there, some right guard in. But anywhere in the middle, we’re gonna have it locked down for you.”
Following Humphrey won’t be easy.
“Those are some big shoes to fill. But he left us with a lot of information and taught us a lot last year, me especially. I feel like I’m ready to play,” Raym said.
What was the biggest thing that Humphrey — a two-year team captain — taught Raym?
Consistency.
“Coming in every day, whether it's a practice, whether you've got just workouts that morning or just meetings, and being 100% locked in,” Raym said. “Every rep, whether it's a walkthrough or it's a full team, you know, taking that with intent, trying to get better every rep, whether it's your first two steps, whether it's your hands. He taught me how to stay locked in at all times and come to everything, not just the live stuff, with the intent to get better.”
Raym grew up an Oklahoma fan. His dream of playing for his dream school has come true.
Now he wants more.
“Having the Sooners across my chest was always the biggest dream of mine. Being here now just makes me want to fight even harder, work even harder because I finally got myself there,” he said. “But now I’m here. We have to keep going. I have to get out on the field on Saturdays and continue to grow as a leader here. Being here is pushing me so much and helping me grow as a person and as a player on the field.”