Watch Now: Andrew Raym says he's surrounded by 'get-your-hands-on-and-bury-people-in-the-ground' offensive linemen

Raym’s move from guard to center began during the final week of spring drills. Those days allowed him to mentally and physically prepare for a position change.

“It’s been a great transition. I’d say what I like most about it is I like being square at the line. I also like having command out there, calling out the protections and calling out what the defense is doing. Just having my voice out there and leading the group next to me,” Raym said.

“I’ve always been a leader-by-example type. But being center has really forced me to start being vocal. I’ve really taken it in now. I’m enjoying it. It’s been great.”

Oklahoma has had a rich history of centers, especially over the past decade. Players like Gabe Ikard, Ty Darlington, Erick Wren and Humphrey have been in NFL camps.

What did he learn from Humphrey?

“Competing with him was a challenge, really, but he’s such a great center. He really taught me to just be physical. He taught me all the ins and outs. He taught me hand placement, stuff like that,” Raym said.

Raym is confident the offensive line will have success, starting with the Sept. 4 opener at Tulane.

“We got a lot of guys on the line who are just absolute killers. You know what I'm saying? Like, not just get-your-hands-on-and-wall-people-off, but get-your-hands-on-and-bury-people-in-the-ground,” he said. “So we're trying to get that hardcore culture back in the o-line room, and I mean throughout this fall so far, we've got a lot of guys bought into it. So I don't think we'll have any slow starts coming out of the gate this year.”

