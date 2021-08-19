Watch Now: Andrew Raym says he's surrounded by 'get-your-hands-on-and-bury-people-in-the-ground' offensive linemen

Andrew Raym is competing for the vacant center position on Oklahoma’s offensive line.
The Broken Arrow high School graduate was asked on Wednesday what it would be like to fill the shoes of Creed Humphrey, an NFL draft pick who is now atop the Kansas City Chiefs' depth chart.
“I do get that (question) a lot about filling the shoes and I always say, I'm not filling shoes, I'm out here to mold my own pair,” Raym said. “So that’s all I got to say to that.”
Raym has drawn solid reviews from fall camp. He’s competing against Robert Congel, Ian McIver and Nate Anderson at the position. Chris Murray, who plays guard, has also been getting reps at center.
Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh hasn’t named a starter for the important position. He also didn’t mask his thoughts on how Raym has handled himself during fall camp.
“He’s got every tool, he’s got every trait to be an elite center; he’s got the size, the athleticism, the smarts,” Bedenbaugh said. “He’s really, really working at it. And that’s the biggest thing.
“It goes back to mentality, like I try to preach and get across to them. Your mentality in how you approach every single day is the most important thing. They’re all talented. They’re here for a reason. Recruited them here for a reason. Now what’s the mentality that you have every day? Are you complacent, are you lazy, are you content with being just good? Are you going to work to be elite, to be the best? That’s what he’s done up to this point, and it’s showing on the field.”
Raym’s move from guard to center began during the final week of spring drills. Those days allowed him to mentally and physically prepare for a position change.
“It’s been a great transition. I’d say what I like most about it is I like being square at the line. I also like having command out there, calling out the protections and calling out what the defense is doing. Just having my voice out there and leading the group next to me,” Raym said.
“I’ve always been a leader-by-example type. But being center has really forced me to start being vocal. I’ve really taken it in now. I’m enjoying it. It’s been great.”
Oklahoma has had a rich history of centers, especially over the past decade. Players like Gabe Ikard, Ty Darlington, Erick Wren and Humphrey have been in NFL camps.
What did he learn from Humphrey?
“Competing with him was a challenge, really, but he’s such a great center. He really taught me to just be physical. He taught me all the ins and outs. He taught me hand placement, stuff like that,” Raym said.
Raym is confident the offensive line will have success, starting with the Sept. 4 opener at Tulane.
“We got a lot of guys on the line who are just absolute killers. You know what I'm saying? Like, not just get-your-hands-on-and-wall-people-off, but get-your-hands-on-and-bury-people-in-the-ground,” he said. “So we're trying to get that hardcore culture back in the o-line room, and I mean throughout this fall so far, we've got a lot of guys bought into it. So I don't think we'll have any slow starts coming out of the gate this year.”