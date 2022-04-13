Watch Now: Amid backfield uncertainty, DeMarco Murray likes what he's seeing from OU's running backs

NORMAN — In the backdrop of Jeff Lebby’s arrival and the installation of the first-year coordinator’s tempo offense at Oklahoma, the state of Sooners’ running backs and how they’ll be deployed in 2022 remains something of an unknown.

Making up OU’s primary backfield options this spring are senior Eric Gray, redshirt junior Marcus Major and freshman early enrollee Jovantae Barnes. That trio will be joined by four-star rusher Gavin Sawchuk in the summer.

Between the four running backs the Sooners are expected to lean on in the fall, OU returns only 93 carries from a year ago. But while questions swirl around the Sooners’ ground game, running backs coach DeMarco Murray has been pleased with what he’s seen in spring camp.

“They’ve looked really good,” Murray said of his running backs Wednesday. “The most important thing that I’m happy about, they show up every single day to work hard, show up every day to learn. Then just the physical side of things. That position’s gotta be extremely physical. There’s no ifs ands or buts about it. Guys got stronger in the offseason. We’re handling it the right way. Guys are competing at a high level.”

The uncertainty surrounding OU's running back production in coach Brent Venables’ debut season is due in large part to the absence of Kennedy Brooks.

As the Sooners trudge through the final stages of spring camp, the former All-Big 12 back and three-time 1,000 yard rusher is preparing for this month’s NFL Draft. Without Brooks, who paced Lincoln Riley’s offense with 1,523 yards in 2021, there’s a void to be filled in OU’s running game.

Gray represents the Sooners’ most experienced rusher in 2022. The former Tennessee transfer appeared in all 13 games last fall, carrying 78 times — second most among OU running backs — for 412 yards and a pair of scores.

Now a veteran within the running back room, Gray explained last month that he’s comfortable in a leadership role. And as a self-termed “fast learner”, Gray has taken a quick hold of Lebby’s system, his third offense in as many seasons.

Ahead of his fourth year in college football, Gray is aiming to become a more physical runner in 2022.

“You need a back that’s going to be able to break those long runs and take it to the house and get your linemen off the field,” he said. “With the tempo we’re playing with, those lineman, they’ll want to get off the field. So if you can break it, you make everyone happy.”

Major holds a rare combination: fresh legs and veteran experience.

The former four-star recruit has appeared in only 11 games across three seasons with the Sooners, sidelined for all but three last fall after he was ruled academically ineligible ahead of the season opener. Entering Year 4 in Norman, Major enters 2022 plenty seasoned, but with only 60 career carries to his tally.

“He doesn't have a lot of tread on his tires," Murray said. "He hasn't had a lot of snaps. But he's had a lot of practice. He's had a lot of reps from that standpoint. But as far as physically getting beat up and worn down, you know, he's young. He's young. He's fresh."

Beyond the pair of veterans, Barnes is benefiting from his early looks this spring.

Gray pointed to the freshman's strength and speed as stand out attributes and Murray on Wednesday credited Barnes for his work with Jerry Schmidt and the OU strength staff in the weight room.

Most crucial, with Barnes poised for early work in the fall? The speed at which he's settling in at the college level.

"You think about a young kid, you always wonder how mature he is and the mindset and can he handle playing as a freshman," Murray said. "He's put himself in a great situation since January to have that opportunity if he continues to work hard, continue to grasp the offense and just stay physical."

Without a proven lead running back, questions will hover over rushers into the fall. In the fourth week of spring, Murray — the Sooners' third-year position coach — is happy with where his running back stands.

"The whole group itself, collectively, I’ve been extremely impressed," Murray said.

