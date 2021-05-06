 Skip to main content
Watch Now: 2011 Oklahoma Sooners spring football practice
Watch Now: 2011 Oklahoma Sooners spring football practice

OU football practice 2011 file

Then-Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops leads practice during the 2011 season. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File

Video from March 21, 2011. QB Landry Jones and Blake Bell; LB Travis Lewis; WR Ryan Broyles; head coach Bob Stoops; defensive coordinator Brent Venables; offensive coordinator Josh Heupel.

Ten years ago, Oklahoma Sooners head football coach Bob Stoops opened the beginning of spring practice to the media, allowing a glimpse of freshman quarterback Blake Bell, returning starter Landry Jones and other future NFL players.

Footage also shows then-offensive coordinator Josh Heupel (now head coach of Tennessee) and then-defensive coordinator Brent Venables (who now holds the same position with Clemson).

Expectations were high that spring, coming off a 12-2 season with Big 12 and Fiesta Bowl trophies, propelling the Sooners to a No. 1 preseason ranking.

Take a look back at the practice footage from 10 years ago, and read more about the spring practice from our archives here.

