Watch Now: 2011 Oklahoma Sooners spring football practice

Ten years ago, Oklahoma Sooners head football coach Bob Stoops opened the beginning of spring practice to the media, allowing a glimpse of freshman quarterback Blake Bell, returning starter Landry Jones and other future NFL players.
Footage also shows then-offensive coordinator Josh Heupel (now head coach of Tennessee) and then-defensive coordinator Brent Venables (who now holds the same position with Clemson).
Expectations were high that spring, coming off a 12-2 season with Big 12 and Fiesta Bowl trophies, propelling the Sooners to a No. 1 preseason ranking.
Take a look back at the practice footage from 10 years ago, and read more about the spring practice from our archives here.