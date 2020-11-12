Washington Football Team signs former OU receiver Jeff Badet

The NFL's Washington Football Team promoted former Oklahoma Sooners receiver Jeff Badet to its active roster on Saturday.

Badet spent most of the season on Washington's practice squad, previously earning a promotion to the active roster for Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys.

He started his pro career with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and spent that season on Minnesota's practice squad. He also played for the XFL's Dallas Renegades earlier this year.

Badet began his college career at Kentucky, and transferred to OU for the 2017 season.

