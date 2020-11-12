Washington Football Team signs former OU receiver Jeff Badet

The NFL's Washington Football Team promoted former Oklahoma Sooners receiver Jeff Badet to its active roster on Saturday.
Badet spent most of the season on Washington's practice squad, previously earning a promotion to the active roster for Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys.
He started his pro career with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and spent that season on Minnesota's practice squad. He also played for the XFL's Dallas Renegades earlier this year.
Badet began his college career at Kentucky, and transferred to OU for the 2017 season.
Gallery: OU players on NFL rosters for the 2020 season
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews
Washington receiver Jeff Badet
Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Bell
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Amani Bledsoe
Chicago Bears linebacker Devante Bond
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown
Baltimore Ravens tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
Washington corner Aaron Colvin (Owasso HS) (practice squad)
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans (Norman North HS)
Los Angeles Rams tackle Bobby Evans
Buffalo Bills tackle Cody Ford
Dallas Cowboys tackle Neville Gallimore
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
Dallas Cowboys safety Steven Parker (Jenks HS)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jordan Phillips
Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Powers
Minnesota Vikings guard Dru Samia
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Austin Seibert
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (OKC Heritage Hall HS)
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills
Washington punter Tress Way (Union HS)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook
San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams
Buffalo Bills tackle Daryl Williams
Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (Washington, Okla. HS)
