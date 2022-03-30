Walk-off walk in ninth inning gives Sooners comeback Bedlam victory

Oklahoma’s Blake Robertson made his Bedlam debut a memorable one on Tuesday night.

The former Oklahoma State player’s RBI single tied the game in the ninth inning and teammate Sebastian Orduno’s bases-loaded walk completed a 7-6 win over the No. 6 Cowboys before 7,061 fans at ONEOK Field.

The Sooners’ rally began in the ninth when leadoff hitter Peyton Graham was hit by a pitch against OSU closer Trevor Martin.

Robertson’s big hit came after he failed to drop a sacrifice bunt on two straight pitches. He had a short conference with OU assistant coach Reggie Willits.

“I was given a bunt (sign) but didn’t get the job done,” Robertson said. “Once the count went to 0-2, Coach Willits pulled me aside and said, you’re swinging away so have a good at-bat. There’s pretty much how it went down. I tried to have a good AB and put a good swing on it and tie up the game.”

Martin had control issues against the six OU batters he faced. A sacrifice hit wasn’t needed after the OSU right-hander had two wild pitches against Robertson that moved Graham to third base.

Robertson began his career at Oklahoma State during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, transferred to Cowley College in 2021 and, this season, calls OU his home.

The Sooners were able to load the bases on Martin after the pitcher sandwiched two walks (one intentional) around a sacrifice bunt.

Orduno drew the final base on balls to give the Sooners the victory.

Sooners coach Skip Johnson praised Robertson’s at-bat and his team’s perseverance.

“(Robertson) works extremely hard at it,” Johnson said. “That at-bat for him was really huge. I thought Coach Willits and Coach Van Hook calmed him down. He’s really intense. For them to calm him down like that was really huge.”

“Tough game. We made a few mistakes in a very competitive game. They hung in there to the very end and they got us,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said.

OSU’s David Mendham hit a solo home run over the left-field wall in the eighth inning to provide a 6-5 edge. The opposite-field shot into a strong wind was his third homer this season.

The Cowboys’ 11-game win streak is the third longest of the Josh Holliday era. His 2014 team won 12 consecutive games. The longest was a 14-game stretch that began with the final five contests of the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign and the first nine games in 2021.

Cade Horton (1-0) got the win for the Sooners. Martin was looking for his eighth save, but instead falls to 1-1 this year.

“We just tried to stay positive and chip away. If you get runners on, anything can happen,” Robertson said. “That was our main focus, and it ended up working out for us.”

After a scoreless first inning, the schools lit up the scoreboard in the next frame of the nonconference game.

Hueston Morrill’s RBI double started scoring for Oklahoma State. That was followed by a run-scoring single by Aidan Meola and Zach Ehrhard’s two-run double to make it 4-0.

The Sooners (15-8) responded with three runs in the bottom of the third. After Jimmy Crooks and Tanner Tredaway led off with back-to-back singles, Cade Horton doubled, Max McGwire hit a fielder’s choice and Jackson Nicklaus to produce the scores for OU.

The Cowboys added a fifth-inning run featuring a replay review.

Ehrhard crossed home plate on David Mendham’s two-out single. On the same play, Nolan McLean was thrown out at third base.

Did Ehrhard score the run before the third out? Initially the run was not added for OSU but after dissecting the video, the umpire crew said that Ehrhard crossed the plate before the inning’s final out.

Oklahoma used aggressive base running to plate two runs in the sixth inning to knot the score at 5.

The two-out rally started when Cade Horton was hit by a pitch. Chazz Martinez drew a walk to put runners on first and second for Nicklaus.

The OU freshman hit a double down the left-field line. Both runners took off on contact with Horton scoring easily and Martinez barely crossing the plate before Jake Thompson’s throw from left field.

Holliday contested the call, but video review confirmed the call.

The Cowboys return to Big 12 play with a three-game series at Kansas State this weekend. Games are Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (4) and Sunday (1).

Oklahoma will face No. 8 Texas at Globe Life Park this weekend. The rivalry games begin on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Saturday and Sunday contests start at noon.

“We taking over the Yankees’ and Rangers’ opening series, not that we’re a Major League Baseball team by any means,” Johnson said. “But it’s going to be fun for our kids. It should be great for our fans and a great environment, a lot like this environment.

“I was really pleased with how these kids handled this environment. We’ll continue to grow. That’s what we’re looking to do.”

