Waco has been hornet's nest for Sooners. Just look at past decade of Baylor meetings

Oklahoma has discovered nothing comes easy in Waco.
The Sooners have faced second-half deficits in four of the past five visits to Baylor. Just two years ago, the team needed a miraculous comeback from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Bears.
“We’ve had several competitive games down there against a couple of really good Baylor teams. I mean it’s just been road football, and typically it’s been against pretty good teams,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “So they’ve been fun games. They’ve all been a little bit different. Kind of what you would expect going to play a good football game on the road.”
Here’s a reminder of how the OU-BU series has played out over the past decade:
2011
Baylor 45, Oklahoma 38: The Sooners rallied in the final six minutes to tie the contest at 38 only to see future Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III guide the Bears on a game-winning touchdown drive with eight seconds left.
2013
Baylor 41, Oklahoma 12: A Thursday night game that started weird (OU led 5-3 midway through the second quarter) spiraled out of control when Baylor scored two touchdowns in the final minute of the first half to lead 24-5 at intermission.
2015
Oklahoma 44, Baylor 34: A confident Baker Mayfield snapped a three-game losing streak to the Bears by throwing for 270 yards and three touchdowns. Samaje Perine added 166 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
2017
Oklahoma 49, Baylor 41: A one-win Baylor team gave arguably the best team of the Riley era a scare. The Bears took a 31-28 lead late in the fourth quarter before OU rallied. Caleb Kelly’s fumble recovery in the fourth quarter would seal the win.
2019
Oklahoma 34, Baylor 31: Sooner Magic appeared after the Bears jumped to a quick 28-3 lead. Trailing 31-10 at halftime, OU rallied behind quarterback Jalen Hurts. Gabe Brkic’s 31-yard field goal with 1:45 remaining, capped by Nik Bonitto’s diving interception, clinched the road win.
The 2019 game won’t be forgotten any time soon. Oklahoma fought and clawed its way back for the biggest comeback win in school history.
The words “Sooner Magic” were said more than once during that November evening.
“You just don’t get opportunities to do those very often. And to have the largest one in the history of this school was something very special,” Riley said. “It was obviously a very meaningful game at the time, and yeah so I think it kind of set that precedent for us that we’re never out of the fight.
“There’s a belief and an expectation that no matter how a game starts out that we can always make a run. I’ve seen that even past years’ teams reference that game.”
Oklahoma (9-0) is looking to improve its stock in the College Football Playoff Top 25. The Sooners are currently No. 8 in the CFP and could benefit from a win against No. 13 Baylor.
But playing in Waco isn’t an easy thing. Just ask Jeremiah Hall, who watched OU weather a tough storm as a redshirt freshman in 2017.
“Every time we play there, they’re always sold out,” Hall said. “Their student section is actually pretty fun. They’re not too disrespectful, but they get you going enough to where you want to talk back. But it’s not like super annoying.
“But yeah, I definitely say the fans. It’s kind of close. It’s not a huge stadium, but it’s small enough to where it feels compact and everybody’s against you. So I think that motivates me the most.”