Waco has been hornet's nest for Sooners. Just look at past decade of Baylor meetings

2015

Oklahoma 44, Baylor 34: A confident Baker Mayfield snapped a three-game losing streak to the Bears by throwing for 270 yards and three touchdowns. Samaje Perine added 166 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

2017

Oklahoma 49, Baylor 41: A one-win Baylor team gave arguably the best team of the Riley era a scare. The Bears took a 31-28 lead late in the fourth quarter before OU rallied. Caleb Kelly’s fumble recovery in the fourth quarter would seal the win.

2019

Oklahoma 34, Baylor 31: Sooner Magic appeared after the Bears jumped to a quick 28-3 lead. Trailing 31-10 at halftime, OU rallied behind quarterback Jalen Hurts. Gabe Brkic’s 31-yard field goal with 1:45 remaining, capped by Nik Bonitto’s diving interception, clinched the road win.

The 2019 game won’t be forgotten any time soon. Oklahoma fought and clawed its way back for the biggest comeback win in school history.

The words “Sooner Magic” were said more than once during that November evening.