Victim claims death threat by OU's Trejan Bridges following alleged robbery, according to affidavit

A Norman police detective, in a request to do the searches, stated that the alleged victim said Bridges pointed a handgun at him and threatened to kill him during the robbery. The victim also said he was also beaten.

The victim stated that he received a SnapChat message from McGowan asking to purchase marijuana and he said no, according to a search warrant affidavit.

The victim said McGowan showed up at his apartment and, after a short conversation, two others entered.

According to the victim’s statement, “The second male who entered the apartment had a black handgun and pointed it at the victim. During this time the victim grabbed ahold of McGowan and pulled him down to the floor. The victim was then struck in the head with the gun and kicked numerous times. The victim stated the second male who pointed the gun at him was Trejan Bridges and he immediately recognized him even though he was wearing a blue surgical mask. The victim was threatened by Bridges that he would be shot and killed.”

The detective also said Bridges said he had nothing to do with the incident. On Thursday, McGowan joined the NCAA transfer portal.

OU suspended two student-athletes on April 16. They didn’t identify the athletes, but they are believed to be Bridges and McGowan.

According to an OU athletic department statement: “We are aware of a matter that may involve OU student-athletes and are monitoring the situation closely. The student-athletes in question have been suspended pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation. We have no other information to share at this time.”

