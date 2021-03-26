Veteran coach Lon Kruger bids emotional farewell to Oklahoma basketball

Lon Kruger battled emotions during his farewell news conference on Friday.

Reflecting on 45 years of coaching will do that to a man. Taking pauses and sips of water to allow composure, the former Oklahoma coach knew this day would be tougher than any team on the opposite side of the scorer’s table.

Kruger is now retired. His next destination is Las Vegas, where his son Kevin is the new head coach at UNLV. It’s where grandkids will get to spend more time with their grandpa. It’s where 18 holes await the scratch golfer any time he pleases.

He’s looking forward to the future, but leaving the past will be difficult.

Kruger said he knew OU would be his last stop after accepting the job in 2011. His decade-long run was filled with plenty of successes.

The most important thing is the relationships that he’s had with players. Who will forget the video of Kruger jumping around with his OU players following last week’s NCAA Tournament win over Missouri? He was soaked with water after the 674th win of his storied career.

There are also the assistant coaches. It was common to see Kruger and his staff eating lunch together at the Jimmie Austin Golf Club before heading back to Lloyd Noble Center to begin work with the team.