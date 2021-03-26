Veteran coach Lon Kruger bids emotional farewell to Oklahoma basketball

Lon Kruger battled emotions during his farewell news conference on Friday.
Reflecting on 45 years of coaching will do that to a man. Taking pauses and sips of water to allow composure, the former Oklahoma coach knew this day would be tougher than any team on the opposite side of the scorer’s table.
Kruger is now retired. His next destination is Las Vegas, where his son Kevin is the new head coach at UNLV. It’s where grandkids will get to spend more time with their grandpa. It’s where 18 holes await the scratch golfer any time he pleases.
He’s looking forward to the future, but leaving the past will be difficult.
Kruger said he knew OU would be his last stop after accepting the job in 2011. His decade-long run was filled with plenty of successes.
The most important thing is the relationships that he’s had with players. Who will forget the video of Kruger jumping around with his OU players following last week’s NCAA Tournament win over Missouri? He was soaked with water after the 674th win of his storied career.
There are also the assistant coaches. It was common to see Kruger and his staff eating lunch together at the Jimmie Austin Golf Club before heading back to Lloyd Noble Center to begin work with the team.
“We’ll miss the preparation,” Kruger said after an emotional stoppage. “The games are great and people love the games, but I think coaches enjoy the preparation time more. The practice is more trying to figure out how to help the players get results that we always want. We’ll miss that in all that relates to people.
“Everything — everything — goes back to relationships. And the people we’ve been (so) fortunate to be around … the opportunity to do that from a time we were a player to 50 years and enjoy every day, it only happens in fairy tales. We’ve been afforded to live that fairy tale.”
Kruger took time to talk about the late Billy Tubbs, an OU legend. He choked back emotions when describing how much the former coach meant to him.
“He and his family are Sooner basketball,” Kruger said. “And they will always be. Coach Tubbs jumping on board when we arrived and being so supportive and talking to our players meant everything. It really, really helped the transition when we came to Oklahoma and we miss him a lot.”
Kruger knew retirement would come at some point but didn’t plan for it to come this year.
The unexpected death of former assistant coach Lew Hill, the UTRGV head coach who passed away on Feb. 7, took an emotional toll on him. Kruger and his wife, Barbara, began thinking about how they wanted to live the twilight years of their lives with family.
“We just feel like we’re missing something that we didn’t want to miss anymore,” Kruger said.
Kruger’s well-known for having solid character. Some say they’ve never heard him say a swear word.
In a profession where being dishonest or cheating can move you ahead, Kruger stayed true to himself. Why so? His parents, Don and Betty Kruger.
“My parents are all about that,” Kruger said. “They were all about others, doing things for others, making others feel good about themselves. It’s always we, never I … great memories, unbelievable parents, always about the right things.”
Oklahoma will always remain a special place for him. His 10-year stay was longer than any other coaching job at four previous schools.
What advice does Kruger have for his successor?
“The next guy is going to be fortunate to have the same opportunity I did to work with outstanding people,” Kruger said. “Oklahoma’s about greatness, about championships. The other coaches in the program, we aspire to do what they’ve done for many years — put successful people and teams on the floor.
“The next coach will be great. I think they’ll take them to greater heights because Oklahoma deserves that and expects that in a healthy way. I can’t wait to see who that might be.”