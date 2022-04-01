'Very fast': Sooners wide receivers adjusting to the pace in OU's tempo offense

NORMAN — There are plenty of ways to describe the tempo offense Jeff Lebby is introducing this spring at Oklahoma. Last week, Jalil Farooq opted for the most efficient route.

“Very fast,” the sophomore pass catcher said of the Sooners’ new system.

Faster than any tempo Farooq has run before?

“As of right now, yes.”

Speed is the theme this spring as OU settles into life under Lebby.

The 38-year old coordinator returned to Norman this offseason, among the headline hires made by first-year coach Brent Venables. And as Lebby implements the latest evolution of the fast-moving offense he crafted at UCF and Ole Miss, the Sooners' corps of wide receivers is one of the position groups adjusting to a new pace.

“This has been a strain learning a new offense for everyone. For even us as coaches, guys have been putting a lot of great effort into it,” said Cale Gundy, now coaching wide receivers under Venables. “There have been some surprises by a couple of guys. But so far we're headed in the right direction.”

“Tempo of the offense is probably the biggest difference, honestly," added junior wide receiver Marvin Mims.

Mims enters 2022 as OU's top returning receiver from a year ago, when he hauled in 32 receptions for 705 yards and five touchdowns.

Other veterans at transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel's disposal include Drake Stoops and Theo Wease. Beyond Farooq — who impressed against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl — there's early excitement around freshman Jayden Gibson, who enrolled at OU in January.

"He's very talented," Gundy said.

With Mario Williams, Mike Woods and Jadon Haselwood all gone from 2021, Mims and Wease return as the only Sooners who have recorded more than 30 catches in a season.

OU's returning production at the wide receiver position is depleted in 2022. But in the Sooners' tempo offense, the belief this spring is that there is strength in numbers.

"The way this offense is going, how fast we’re playing, how it looks, there’s mismatches all over the field," Mims said. "Anybody could do something one game or the other.

"That’s kind of the thing with this offense, just the freedom with it. I feel like it compliments different people, and some people can move around anywhere and just exploit different areas. It’s definitely one thing I’m seeing out there right now."

Mims said part of the immersion process in the new scheme has included watching film from Lebby's offenses at UCF and Ole Miss. And on the practice field, he has found the quickest way to learn how to play fast is to hit the brakes.

"Sometimes we have to kind of slow down just because there’s teaching moments and stuff between whistles and stuff like that," Mims said.

Like Mims, Gundy doesn't expect the Sooners to rely heavily on one pass catcher in the new system. Instead, he sees OU playing fast and spreading the ball across his group of receivers. That bodes well for Wease as he returns from injury and underclassmen such as Farooq and Gibson.

Just two weeks into the Sooners' slate of 15 spring practices, the wide receivers are still getting up to speed. But already there is faith in what the pace of life will mean for OU's pass catchers come the fall.

"You catch the defense off guard and you might have a free touchdown or something like that," Mims said. "So there’s no telling what the tempo’s gonna do. But it definitely wears down on the defense."

DB Harrington back at OU

Reporters spotted defensive back Justin Harrington back in uniform and practicing with the Sooners during Friday morning’s open session. An OU spokesperson later confirmed to SI Sooners that Harrington has returned to the program after entering the transfer portal last fall.

The former junior college defensive back is not yet listed on OU’s spring roster.

Harrington has seen little of the field since arriving to Norman from Bakersfield College as a four-star junior college transfer in the class of 2020. A knee injury sidelined him for the 2020 season, and Harrington made only one appearance last fall — in Week 2 against Western Carolina — before entering the transfer portal on Oct. 1, 2021.

Harrington is reportedly practicing at safety, providing depth at the position as the Sooners look to replace starting safeties Delarrin Turner-Yell and Pat Fields in 2022.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.