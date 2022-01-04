Venables welcomes one of nation's top recruiters to Oklahoma football staff

Oklahoma’s hard recruiting hasn’t only been focused on players, but also coaches during Brent Venables’ early days as coach.

On Tuesday, Venables officially welcomes Todd Bates as OU’s new associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator/run defense. Bates’ focus will be on defensive tackles.

Venables and Bates spent the past five seasons at Clemson, where the assistant coach was a defensive tackles coach and recruiting coordinator. In 2019, Rivals named Bates as the recruiter of the year.

“Todd brings tremendous passion and is a very relational coach. He's got a lot of gifts, but right at the top is his ability to communicate. He's just a great leader of men; really brings out the best in people,” Venables said in a statement. “He's a technician as a coach and very tactical. He's very demanding of his players and they play incredibly hard for him because he's also very demanding of himself.”

Bates helped orchestrate some of the nation’s top recruiting classes. At Clemson, the classes ranked No. 8 (2018), No. 9 (2019), No. 2 (2020) and No. 7 (2021) by Rivals.