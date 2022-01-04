Venables welcomes one of nation's top recruiters to Oklahoma football staff

Oklahoma’s hard recruiting hasn’t only been focused on players, but also coaches during Brent Venables’ early days as coach.
On Tuesday, Venables officially welcomes Todd Bates as OU’s new associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator/run defense. Bates’ focus will be on defensive tackles.
Venables and Bates spent the past five seasons at Clemson, where the assistant coach was a defensive tackles coach and recruiting coordinator. In 2019, Rivals named Bates as the recruiter of the year.
“Todd brings tremendous passion and is a very relational coach. He's got a lot of gifts, but right at the top is his ability to communicate. He's just a great leader of men; really brings out the best in people,” Venables said in a statement. “He's a technician as a coach and very tactical. He's very demanding of his players and they play incredibly hard for him because he's also very demanding of himself.”
Bates helped orchestrate some of the nation’s top recruiting classes. At Clemson, the classes ranked No. 8 (2018), No. 9 (2019), No. 2 (2020) and No. 7 (2021) by Rivals.
“First, I want to thank Coach (Dabo) Swinney for the great opportunity he gave me at Clemson. I moved out there five years ago and he introduced me to Coach Venables,” Bates said in a statement. “Since then, Coach V and I have worked hand in hand. He’s more than a co-worker to me; I consider him a brother. And when he got the job at OU, immediately I was interested in possibly joining him because I’ve learned so much from him, chiefly to ‘take pride in what you do and one day you’ll be proud of what you’ve done.’
“I just look forward to rolling my sleeves up and going straight to work and building relationships. That’s what this profession is all about. It’s about the relationships you build with players and the lives you touch. I look forward to continuing that here with Coach V.”
Bates’ defensive line in 2018 boasted three defensive linemen (Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence) who were selected among the top 17 picks of the 2019 NFL draft.
In 2020, the Tigers’ defensive tackles helped Clemson tie for the national lead in sacks (46) and rank second in tackles for loss (109). Last season, the Tigers defense ranked second in scoring defense (15.0 ppg), sixth in sacks (41.0) and eighth in rushing defense (98.8).
"He's been a grinder in this profession and has earned everything that he's gotten. You give him the slightest opportunity and he'll make the most of it; he just maximizes everything in front of him. He's an amazing husband and father, is a tremendous teammate and leader, and has wisdom beyond his years,” Bates said.
"And when it comes to recruiting, Todd is tenacious and is a bulldog. No challenge is too big for him, he turns over every stone and he quickly earns the trust of recruits and their families. We’re so excited he’s joining the OU family.”
Bates was a Jacksonville State (2014-16) before moving to Clemson. He played at Alabama from 2001-04 and was a team captain in his final season.
He’s looking forward to reuniting with Venables.
“I’ve learned so many other lessons from him, and not just in football. Just putting your all into everything you do and maximizing everything; try to get a dollar out of a dime. I heard him say one time that his biggest fear is that one of his players isn’t ready,” Bates said.
“We’re as hungry for their success as they are. When kids choose to come to your school, their parents are trusting you to max them out, to squeeze every ounce of ability out of them. That’s what Brent did at Clemson, what he did at OU previously, and what he’ll continue to do as head coach. He makes everyone around him better. I’m just looking forward to helping him build this thing and impacting the lives of young men who are already at OU and the future Sooners who are on the way.”