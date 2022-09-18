Venables vs K-State, Wildcats upset, Sooners' success in Big 12 openers: A look ahead at OU's Week 4 visit from Kansas State

Overmatching and overpowering, sixth-ranked Oklahoma stormed past Nebraska to a 49-14 victory in the first road game of the Brent Venables era Saturday afternoon to close non conference play still unbeaten.

The Sooners’ third win of the year came with a season-best 312 yards on the ground to go with 230 yards and three total touchdowns from quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The 49-point outburst marked OU’s best-ever point total at Nebraska, topping a previous high from a 48-point showing at Nebraska in 1949.

As impressive in Week 3 was the Sooners’ defense, which allowed a six-play, 77-yard Huskers scoring drive less than four minutes into the game, then kept the hosts out of the end zone for the next 52:03 and chased quarterback Casey Thompson out by the 8:59 mark of the third quarter.

With nine tackles for loss, including sacks from DaShaun White, Ethan Downs, Jalen Redmond and Jonah Laulu, OU improved its best in the nation TFL count to 32.0. And in the Sooners’ most complete defensive showing under Venables, the star was freshman linebacker Jaren Kanak, who tallied 10 total tackles and a forced fumble after White was ejected for targeting.

The comfortable win over the Huskers maintained OU’s place at No. 6 in the both the AP and Coaches Polls Sunday afternoon as the Sooners transition into Big 12 play.

“A lot to learn and grow,” Venables said Saturday. “We’re just 3-0. We’ve not done anything other than win our first road game, get to 3-0. We’ve got a really incredible challenge next weekend in Norman with Kansas State coming.”

A snapshot of Kansas State and the Sooners’ upcoming Week 4 matchup at 7 p.m. Saturday in Norman…

KANSAS STATE

Record: 2-1

Last week: Lost to Tulane 17-10, Wildcats went scoreless after halftime

Head coach: Chris Klieman (Four season at Kansas State, 22-17)

Player to watch: RB Deuce Vaughn

The preseason All-American who rushed for more than 1,400 yards a year ago has eclipsed the 100-yard mark twice in 2022 and found the end zone three times in three games. Last fall, OU held Vaugh to 51 yards on 15 carries (3.4 yards per attempt) in his second-lowest rushing performance of the season.

Venables meets K-State

Venables’ path to his current job at OU began with the Wildcats in Manhattan. On Saturday, he’ll coach against his alma mater.

Venables career at the college level took flight at Kansas State in the early 1990s – first as a player in 1991 and 1992, then as an assistant under Bill Snyder from 1993-98 before joining Bob Stoops’ staff in Norman. Over those eight years Venables spent with the program, the Wildcats held a record of 71-23.

Venables allowed himself to feel the emotions of the past in the OU-Nebraska rivalry. Facing Kansas State in the first conference game of his head coaching career, Venables will get another dose of nostalgia in Week 4.

Upset city

The decision to broadcast OU-Kansas State in prime time (7 p.m., FOX) likely hinged on the expectation of a meeting between a pair of unbeaten Big 12 contenders on the opening weekend of conference play.

Kansas State failed to hold up its end of the bargain.

The Wildcats were shutout in the second half and took their first loss of the year over the weekend in a 17-10 home upset at the hands of visiting Tulane.

The Green Wave secured the upset with help from an underwhelming 150 passing yards from quarterback Adrian Martinez and a pair of costly turnovers. Also helpful: Tulane managed to hold Vaughn to just 81 yards on the ground.

Afterward, Wildcats coach Chris Klieman called for a shift in approach with Martinez.

“We gotta get him to cut it loose, without question,” Klieman said. “We gotta get him to cut it loose and be free. If he makes a mistake, he makes a mistake.”

Conference opener success

OU has taken wins from 12 of its last 14 Big 12 openers dating back to the 2008 season.

Of note, the two losses over that stretch have both come courtesy of Kansas State. The Wildcats knocked off the Sooners in Norman in Sept. 2012, then did it again eight seasons later in Week 2 of the 2020 season. Three of Kansas State’s last four wins over OU have come inside Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

By the numbers:

6: Plays of 15 yards or more for the Sooners in the 49-14 win over Nebraska.

5.8: Yards per carry in the Sooners’ season-best rushing performance of 312 yards.

32: Points OU is favored by against Kent State, per VegasInsider.

13.0: OU’s sack total through three games, which ranks fifth in the nation.