Venables trying to guide OU through 'mountaintop experiences and tough moments' this season

NORMAN — Tuesday nights in November used to be important for Sooner Nation.

Each week, Oklahoma would see where it landed in the College Football Playoff Top 25 ranking. That process ended with national semifinal appearances after four seasons.

OU, with a 5-4 record, is still searching for bowl eligibility entering Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at West Virginia. The program’s current projections range from the Guaranteed Rate Bowl to the Texas Bowl to the Liberty Bowl.

Brent Venables understands that fans can be impatient. He knows that OU isn’t used to .500-type seasons.

The first-year Sooners coach also understands that this is a process. More than 50 players had never worn an OU jersey heading into this season.

“If you're in a result-driven business — that’s not what it's about to me and to us, and I think, to long-term successful people. It's about all the other stuff. The result is a byproduct of doing everything: being committed, doing all the work, persevering, overcoming, fighting through it, OK, handling success, handling the failure all of it,” Venables said. “You got to do that all within a game, you got to do it from week to week, you got to do it from month to month, year to year.”

The Sooners haven’t finished in the Big 12’s bottom tier since 1998, one year before Bob Stoops began his legendary career as coach. It will be a fight to uphold that streak this season.

“Whether you’re 9-0 or 5-4, the journey is hard. It's difficult. It's challenging. It's going to have its mountaintop experiences within the season and it's going to be some tough moments, like when we went to Dallas,” Venables said, referring to a 49-0 loss to Texas. “How you handle all of it matters moving forward — in the present moment and certainly in the future.”

Venables not only gave that message to reporters. He has relayed it to the team as well.

“Finishing the right way, that’s important for every single one of us,” OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel said. “This is not what OU’s used to. This is not what we’re used to. This is not what anyone had planned out. We don’t go into a season thinking we’re gonna go whatever it is.

“We’re here now and in the present. We can sulk or we can get ready to go. I think our guys are like that and I love the mentality we have.”

OU is a touchdown favorite heading into this weekend’s game at Morgantown.

Things remain to clean up following last Saturday’s 38-35 loss to Baylor. OU had three interceptions, a turnover on downs and a missed field goal (made more challenging after a 15-yard penalty) in the first half alone.

The Sooners also lost a one-possession game against Kansas State (41-34).

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was asked about the key to winning close games.

“I think it's taking care of the football. Not putting yourself in a hole. Being able to play from ahead and not having to play from behind. I think that's a huge part of it,” Lebby said. “And then taking advantage of every opportunity that you get.”

The OU coach revisited the second half of the Baylor game, which totaled only four possessions. Sum it with the first-half drives and it’s a stinging report despite finishing with 35 points.

“The four drives in the second half … our first drive we go three-and-out. A really bad drive there. And then on the third drive had a real chance to go get points. We have the false start and then we end up punting right there on fourth-and-3 and don't convert,” Lebby said. “So you got to take advantage of opportunities. It’s a performance based-business and you got to make plays and find ways to convert.”

The Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) are struggling this season. They managed just 200 total yards in a loss to Iowa State last week.

This is a chance for the OU defense to get well. Defensive coordinator Ted Roof gave a familiar game plan for his unit, a blueprint that hasn’t changed once this season.

“The precision and all the details, the finite details, that go into being able to execute at a high level. We were decent on third down. We weren't very good on fourth down,” Roof said. “It's about having a four-down mentality. But it's also understanding that how you play first, second and third down that affects fourth down. It all goes together. It's all a piece of the pie that's interwoven.

“Everything we do is important. There has to be precision in every detail.”