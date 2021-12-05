Venables 'truly humbled to be back' at Oklahoma

NORMAN — When Brent Venables and his family stepped off a plane at Max Westheimer Field, he was instantly greeted like a rock star. Throngs of Oklahoma fans packed the tiny airport to get a glimpse of the Sooners' new head coach.

With pyrotechnics flashing and hundreds of cell phones capturing every second, Venables was nothing but energy.

“This is one of the richest and most storied programs in all of college football,” Venables told the crowd. “But it’s not just the success, it’s the true passion and love for your team. There’s a lot of good programs out there, but there’s only one OU … From the bottom of my heart, I’m truly humbled to be back here in this great state and representing this incredible program. I look forward to creating so many incredible memories together. This is gonna be a journey with a lot of joy.”

With that, the one-week odyssey former coach Lincoln Riley ignited when he stunningly departed for USC, was officially over. OU athletic director Joe Castiglione and school president Joe Harroz were all smiles when they stepped off the jet with Venables’ family.