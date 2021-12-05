Venables 'truly humbled to be back' at Oklahoma

NORMAN — When Brent Venables and his family stepped off a plane at Max Westheimer Field, he was instantly greeted like a rock star. Throngs of Oklahoma fans packed the tiny airport to get a glimpse of the Sooners' new head coach.
With pyrotechnics flashing and hundreds of cell phones capturing every second, Venables was nothing but energy.
“This is one of the richest and most storied programs in all of college football,” Venables told the crowd. “But it’s not just the success, it’s the true passion and love for your team. There’s a lot of good programs out there, but there’s only one OU … From the bottom of my heart, I’m truly humbled to be back here in this great state and representing this incredible program. I look forward to creating so many incredible memories together. This is gonna be a journey with a lot of joy.”
With that, the one-week odyssey former coach Lincoln Riley ignited when he stunningly departed for USC, was officially over. OU athletic director Joe Castiglione and school president Joe Harroz were all smiles when they stepped off the jet with Venables’ family.
To the masses that waited on Venables’ arrival, a favorite son was now home. Venables was a member of former coach Bob Stoops’ staff from 1999-2011. He spent the final eight years as defensive coordinator. In 2012, he jumped off to join Clemson’s staff as defensive coordinator, but OU fans treated him like a native son. The homemade sign that said “Welcome home, Brent” in the front row of fans laid that out.
Venables worked the crowd, even picking random fans to answer trivia questions.
“Who is the first opponent in 2022? Who was a scout-team quarterback that was a No. 1 overall draft pick? Who is being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame after a stellar OU football career?”
The fans were 3-for-3 with answers of UTEP, Sam Bradford and Bob Stoops.
It was a moment that Sooner Nation had needed following a week-long search for Riley’s replacement. It was exactly one week between coaches. The pain of one week turned into joy this week.
Former All-American linebacker Rufus Alexander called it a big day for Oklahoma.
Venables was Alexander’s former defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at OU. Like many former players, excitement was the overwhelming emotion for Alexander.
“It’s a big day for Oklahoma because of what Coach Venables stands for,” said Alexander, a former first-team All-American who played for the Sooners from 2003-06. “He understands what the Oklahoma culture is. I think it’s a culture thing more than anything else. That’s the big thing. Oklahoma is one of those schools where a lot of things seemed like it fit. But the culture of what Oklahoma football is, that’s pretty big.”
Venables spent much of Sunday meeting with Oklahoma officials including Harroz, Castiglione and deputy athletics director Zac Selmon.
The official word came down about 7:30 p.m.
About an hour later, OU made it official in a news release. Two hours later, Venables and his family landed in Norman ready to take on a new adventure.
It’s an adventure that Venables appeared prepared to take.
"I'm so fortunate to wake every day. I'm passionate about it. I really have deep passion and love for my job. It doesn't seem like work when you love what you do,” Venables said. “To have the opportunity ... the first time I get to lead a program and it's Oklahoma? Are you kidding me? It doesn't get any better than this. It really doesn't."
Reporter Eric Bailey contributed to this story.