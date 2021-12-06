Venables says recruiting begins with current players

“Obviously you prepare yourself for a long time, way before. Every battle is won before it’s fought. You have that same kind of mindset when it comes to staffing,” Venables said. “We’re working through that right now. The same with our current staff. There are some terrific options right here at home. We’re looking at everything. Obviously, we want to do it sooner rather than later. We’re working aggressively on both fronts.”

Venables, who has been a defensive coordinator at either OU or Clemson since the 2004 season, announced he will be hiring a defensive coordinator.

Any further changes to the current on-field coaching staff are unlikely to occur until after the Sooners face Oregon in the Alamo Bowl Dec. 29. OU can bring in new coaches in a recruiting capacity, but they can not work with current players until the season ends.

Bonitto opts out

Junior outside linebacker Nik Bonitto announced Monday he will not play in the Alamo Bowl and will begin focusing on the 2022 NFL draft.