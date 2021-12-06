Venables says recruiting begins with current players

NORMAN — By early Monday afternoon, newly hired Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables was out recruiting. But those visits were for potential members of the 2022 class. In truth, he started making his pitch to current players Sunday night.
One of those first calls was to OU’s current quarterback, freshman Caleb Williams.
“I have spoken to Caleb. Reached out to him and his father yesterday, connected with his father here later,” Venables said Monday.
While at least four players have entered the transfer portal since Lincoln Riley left for USC, Venables underscored the most important people he has to connect with are the current players.
“Whether it’s Caleb or anybody else, everybody talks about recruiting — go get the next class, the next class after that even. There’s nobody that’s more important to recruit than your players every day,” Venables said. “You do that with relationships, you do that with connectivity.”
On Sunday, junior wide receiver Jadon Haselwood announced he was transferring to Arkansas. Quarterback Spencer Rattler entered the transfer portal before Riley’s exit. Wide receiver Theo Wease and tight end Austin Stogner have also entered the transfer portal so they can explore their options.
All four were key members of OU’s 2019 recruiting class, which was No. 6 in the 247 Sports composite team rankings. Seemingly, OU still has a chance to win some of them back.
Venables isn’t ready to give up on anyone yet
The portal’s a very real thing, with all of your players,” he said. “But I’ve always believed in continuing to nurture in the relationships, don’t get so caught up in the recruiting that you lose sight of what’s most important, what’s in your locker room, because it’s the lifeblood of your program.”
Obviously, that starts with Williams. The freshman quarterback hasn’t been allowed to speak to the media all season. He did attend the Sooners’ pep rally for Venables late Monday morning.
Staff changes coming
Riley took outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch with him when he left for USC. On Sunday, cornerbacks coach Roy Manning was scrubbed from OU’s website. He is expected to join Riley’s staff. The Athletic reported Monday that outside linebackers coach Jamar Cain is likely to join Riley’s staff as well.
Many of the current coaches were at Monday’s pep rally. Venables was on the OU staff with inside receivers coach Cale Gundy. He was on the coaching staff when tight ends and fullbacks coach Joe Jon Finley, running backs coach Demarco Murray and defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux all played at OU.
“Obviously you prepare yourself for a long time, way before. Every battle is won before it’s fought. You have that same kind of mindset when it comes to staffing,” Venables said. “We’re working through that right now. The same with our current staff. There are some terrific options right here at home. We’re looking at everything. Obviously, we want to do it sooner rather than later. We’re working aggressively on both fronts.”
Venables, who has been a defensive coordinator at either OU or Clemson since the 2004 season, announced he will be hiring a defensive coordinator.
Any further changes to the current on-field coaching staff are unlikely to occur until after the Sooners face Oregon in the Alamo Bowl Dec. 29. OU can bring in new coaches in a recruiting capacity, but they can not work with current players until the season ends.
Bonitto opts out
Junior outside linebacker Nik Bonitto announced Monday he will not play in the Alamo Bowl and will begin focusing on the 2022 NFL draft.
“Although this place has always been home, I’m excited for this next chapter of my life,” Bonitto tweeted. “With that being said I have decided to opt-out of the bowl game and declare for the 2022 NFL draft. Although my time is done, I will always have that OUDNA.”
Bonitto registered seven sacks, a team-leading nine quarterback pressures and recovered an OU-best three fumbles this season. In his breakout season in 2020, Bonitto registered nine sacks and was named to several All-American teams.
Venables endorses Whataburger
The new OU coach gave a strong endorsement for his late-night dining spot. A few hours after arriving in Norman and taking a look at how much the facilities have changed since Venables' departure for Clemson in January 2012, he and his family found something that has changed in Norman — a Whataburger franchise.
“It was way after midnight. And we found Whataburger,” he laughed. “Game changer. They don’t have one of those in Clemson. A triple cheeseburger later and some onion rings, we were in hog heaven.”
Waiting on the contract
While Venables has agreed in principle to his contract, it will likely be several months before the terms become official. All coaches' contracts must be approved by the OU Board of Regents. The group, which held its December meeting last week, isn’t scheduled to gather again until March.
OU athletic director Joe Castiglione told The Tulsa World he expects to release the parameters of the deal later this month.