Venables: Plenty about Iowa State defense for Sooners to emulate as his foundation gets laid at OU

NORMAN — Brent Venables knows from building prolific defenses over time.

He did it in first run at Oklahoma and helped the Sooners to a national title in 2000. He did it again at Clemson from 2012-21, where the Tigers constructed one of the nation’s consistently fierce defenses and Venables added two more championship rings to his collection.

It’s what Oklahoma’s first-year head coach finds himself in the early stages of doing for a third time seven games into his second stint with the Sooners.

So Venables has a particular appreciation for what Matt Campbell has built over seven seasons at Iowa State. And in the identity and sustained success of a Cyclones defense that’s once again emerged as the class of the Big 12 in 2022, he sees elements for OU to mirror as Venables lays down the foundation for his own defense.

“That goes without saying,” he said Tuesday morning. “Absolutely.”

“Success doesn’t come with something you do occasionally, it comes from something you do consistently,” he continued. “You’re committed to it. You’re relentless in chasing whatever that is. So obviously, we’re trying to emulate all that throughout our program.”

The Sooners (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) travel to Jack Trice Stadium in Week 9 for a date with the conference’s top defense Saturday morning (11 a.m., FS1).

As Venables pointed out during his weekly press conference, Iowa State enters the weekend leading the Big 12 in four major categories: scoring defense, rush defense, pass defense and total defense.

It has pass rusher Will McDonald, linebacker O’Rien Vance and safety Anthony Johnson, three of the league’s top defenders, at each level of the 3-3-5 defense that’s been imprinted under coordinator Jon Heacock — “they’ve done a fabulous job in a unique scheme,” Venables said.

Through seven games, the Cyclones are allowing fewer points per game (15.1) than all but five defenses in the nation.

In its four conference losses, Iowa State has been plagued by a sagging offense scoring a conference-worst 22.9 points per contest. But those four defeats have come by a combined margin of 14, a metric Iowa State owes in large part to the league-leading defense.

“They’re one play away in four games from being 7-0,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said Monday.

“I think there’s just a ton of belief in that system,” said offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. “It’s really been indented there.”

The level of defense the Sooners will see Saturday, that the Cyclones have unleashed all fall, is largely the same one Iowa State has held ever since Campbell and Heacock arrived in Ames after the 2015 season.

Dating back to 2017, the Cyclones have finished in the top-three among Big 12 teams in scoring defense in each of the last five seasons, including a pair of league-best finishes in 2017 and 2018. In each of those seasons, they hung in the top third of the nation in yards allowed per game, finishing ninth in the category last fall.

Campbell’s Iowa State has given particular fits to the Sooners over that span, too, knocking off OU twice (2017, 2020) and limiting it to 31 points or fewer times in six meetings.

What fascinates Venables, one of the most decorated college defensive coordinators in recent history, about the Cyclones’ run of defensive success?

“Throughout the last X number of years, one of the things you really respect about coach Campbell and their staff is the development of their players,” the Sooners’ coach explained. “Coaches try to take pride in getting guys to play beyond their ability and they’ve done that consistently, both through effort and toughness and physicality, fundamentals, belief, systems, all of those things.

“From a preparation standpoint, they’ve continually tried to tweak things systemically to try to keep up with the times and continue to evolve and grow and improve and play to their personnel strengths and protect their weaknesses.”

Some of the same things Venables wants to implement at OU?

“All the same things,” he said. “Building something you believe in. Recruiting. Playing to your players’ strengths. Recruiting to your system. Again, the development. The fundamentals. The execution. The precision. The details. The buy-in. The toughness. The relentlessness that it takes to improve.”

The Sooners are a ways from that point as of Week 9 of the 2022 football season.

Over four Big 12 games this fall, OU has given up 48.8 points per outing. It sits last in the conference in rush defense and ninth in points and yards allowed per game. Most troubling to Venables from his bye week self-evaluation of the Sooners: “A lot of inconsistency,” he said.

OU has a way to go toward building the kind of consistency Venables hopes to achieve on defense. There will be a glistening paragon of what that looks like on the opposite sideline on Saturday in Ames.

“They’ve been the example for what good defense has been in this conference, consistently, over the last four or five years,” Venables said.