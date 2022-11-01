Venables on Jovantae Barnes’ Week 10 availability: ‘I would think he'll be a game-time decision’

NORMAN — Oklahoma likely won’t know the status of freshman running back Jovantae Barnes (hamstring) for the Sooners’ Week 10 visit from Baylor until Saturday, Brent Venables said Tuesday morning.

“I don't know any more about Jovantae,” Venables told reporters during his weekly press conference. “Hopefully he'll get better. Most hamstrings, you never know how they're going to respond. You might put him back out there today and do something to pull it again.

“I would think he'll be a game-time decision, to be honest with you.”

Barnes was sidelined for the first time in his college career over the weekend in OU’s Week 9 win at Iowa State. Afterward, Venables explained that Barnes was held out by a “slight hammy pull” that occurred late in the practice leading up to the Sooners’ visit to Ames.

“It wasn't a severe pull, so hopefully we can get him back,” Venables said Tuesday. “He's been playing really well.”

Barnes’ Week 9 absence followed a standout performance out of the OU backfield prior to the Sooners’ bye week. The first-year rusher carried a career-high 21 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns in OU’s Week 7 win over Kansas. Through eight games, Barnes stands as the Sooners’ second-leading rusher with 319 yards on 72 carries with four touchdowns this fall.

Without Barnes, OU ran for 182 yards on the Big 12’s top run defense at Iowa State. Eric Gray led the way with 101 yards