 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Venables on Jovantae Barnes’ Week 10 availability: ‘I would think he'll be a game-time decision’

  • 0
Sooners face Jayhawks at home (copy)

Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) scores the first touchdown in the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.

 Daniel Shular/Tulsa World

NORMAN — Oklahoma likely won’t know the status of freshman running back Jovantae Barnes (hamstring) for the Sooners’ Week 10 visit from Baylor until Saturday, Brent Venables said Tuesday morning.

“I don't know any more about Jovantae,” Venables told reporters during his weekly press conference. “Hopefully he'll get better. Most hamstrings, you never know how they're going to respond. You might put him back out there today and do something to pull it again.

“I would think he'll be a game-time decision, to be honest with you.”

Barnes was sidelined for the first time in his college career over the weekend in OU’s Week 9 win at Iowa State. Afterward, Venables explained that Barnes was held out by a “slight hammy pull” that occurred late in the practice leading up to the Sooners’ visit to Ames.

People are also reading…

“It wasn't a severe pull, so hopefully we can get him back,” Venables said Tuesday. “He's been playing really well.”

Barnes’ Week 9 absence followed a standout performance out of the OU backfield prior to the Sooners’ bye week. The first-year rusher carried a career-high 21 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns in OU’s Week 7 win over Kansas. Through eight games, Barnes stands as the Sooners’ second-leading rusher with 319 yards on 72 carries with four touchdowns this fall.

Without Barnes, OU ran for 182 yards on the Big 12’s top run defense at Iowa State. Eric Gray led the way with 101 yards

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barry Switzer: Chapter 9 'Resignation'

Barry Switzer: Chapter 9 'Resignation'

During this football season, the Tulsa World will serialize each week the chapters from Tulsa World Staff Writer Jimmie Tramel’s 2014 book “Switzer: The Players’ Coach.” The book is now sold out.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady breaks silence on Gisele Bundchen divorce

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert