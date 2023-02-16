NORMAN — Oklahoma’s move to the Southeastern Conference was expedited by one year.

Is the football program — staggered by its first losing season in 23 years — prepared for the move to the country’s most difficult league in just 18 months?

“No need to run from those questions,” Venables said during a Thursday news conference. “I think it’s going to be great for Oklahoma, but our focus and our football team’s focus is the Big 12. We have to get better and that’s where are focus is.

“We have to get better to compete in this league before we can worry about the SEC. That will be here soon enough.”

Venables met the media during an unprecedented mid-February press event. The head coach held a 50-minute question-and-answer session before introducing availability to 26 mid-year enrollees, which included recent high school graduates and transfer portal newcomers.

The Sooners will take one more swing through the Big 12 before departing for the new league in July 2024. That news became official earlier this month, fast-tracking movement that’s been anticipated since the 2021 announcement.

Improvement is needed both on the field with personnel and off the field with staffing and facilities.

Venables didn’t target specific needs, but chose to say wholesale changes are needed.

They were targets, the second-year coach said, even if there was going to be a conference change or not.

“We need to make improvement in every single area in regards to this program. We have to continue to develop our roster through recruiting and development of our program — strength and conditioning, fundamentals, scheme development, football intelligence, continue to support all the areas of our program — the nutrition, the recovery, the academic support, facility,” Venables said.

“There are all things that are important for Oklahoma to be a championship program, regardless of the transition from one conference to the other.”

The SEC has boasted college football’s top teams. Thirteen of the past 17 national champions, as well as six of the past eight, has come from the power league.

The application for OU’s change, Venables said, was in his plans from the moment he stepped off a plane on a Norman tarmac in December 2021.

“Had we not made the move to the SEC, every single thing still applies right now as a program. We recognize everyone is going to talk about this conference and the differences,” Venables said. “For us trying to implement the blueprint for a championship program, this is our vision.

“It’s not a deal where you have this for the Big 12 and then it’s a different template when you get the SEC. It’s about being a championship program and it’s all the same to us.”

Everything SEC-related will have the attention of Sooner Nation. While many are awaiting to learn its conference schedule in the 2024 football season, there’s a question of whether the league will turn to eight or nine conference games in the inaugural year with 16 schools.

The SEC typically has eight conference games each fall. OU has played a nine-game league schedule since 2012.

In Venables final season as Clemson’s defensive coordinator, his team played eight conference games.

While the SEC will determine its future schedule structure during spring meetings, does Venables have a preference to either and eight- or nine-game league slate?

“There are pros and cons to all of it. It doesn’t bode well for me to have an opinion for everyone to pick apart because they’re going to tell me what the schedule is,” Venables said. “I don’t mind that. As long as it’s the same for everybody, that’s where I stand on that.”

