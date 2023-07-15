Between the departures of Marvin Mims and Theo Wease, Oklahoma comes into 2023 down a pair of wide receivers who combined for 73 catches, 1,461 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022.

Put another way, the Sooners will begin coach Brent Venables’ second season missing roughly 40% of the program’s wide receiver production from a year ago, when OU finished third among Big 12 teams in offensive efficiency.

So where do the Sooners turn now?

Expected to step in to lead the Sooners’ receiving corps this fall are junior Jalil Farooq and sixth-year wide receiver Drake Stoops, the only players on OU’s roster who caught 35-plus passes in 2022. But behind the pair of veteran pass catchers, the picture is far less clear within the Sooners’ passing attack.

Which members of OU’s wide receiver depth can the Sooners lean on?

It’s a question Venables chewed Thursday afternoon inside AT&T Stadium on Day 2 of Big 12 Media Days. With no shortage of options, these are the names OU’s second-year coach singled out while projecting the aerial threats the Sooners hope to rely on for 2023 this week:

Gavin Freeman, sophomore

You might recall the standout moment of Freeman’s freshman walk-on season last fall. It came on the ground, not through the air.

Freeman’s 46-yard rushing score on a reverse handoff in the season opener against UTEP flashed his speed, elusiveness and ability to break tackles. As a sophomore this fall, OU will hope those same skills translate into a bigger role in the passing game.

“Gavin Freeman’s a guy that I love everything that he’s about,” Venables said. “He’s a football player. Just makes plays. He’s always wide open. He’s gonna help this football team. He might’ve had as good a spring as anybody on offense.”

All told, Freeman caught three passes for 46 yards in his debut season.

Andrel Anthony, junior

How to sum up what the 6-foot-1 Michigan transfer has to offer?

“He’s got length,” Venables said. “He’s got speed.”

Following his offseason arrival in Norman, OU hopes to see Anthony finally cash in on the talent that made him a three-star prospect out of East Lansing (Michigan) High School in the 2021 class.

Anthony hauled in 19 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns across 22 games in two seasons with the Wolverines. One needs only to look as far as his six-catch, 155-yard, two-score showing against Michigan State in 2021 to understand Anthony’s speed and playmaking potential.

Jayden Gibson, sophomore

The 6-foot-5 pass catcher admitted during spring camp that his first season in Norman — when the four-star receiver caught one pass for 12 yards — was all part of a learning process.

In 2023, he’s back with a greater confidence and comfort at OU. Could he carve a red-zone role this fall as the tallest wide receiver on the Sooners’ roster?

“Jayden Gibson’s a big ole long target that’s improved strength and knowledge and confidence in developing his skill set,” Venables said. “Really looking forward to J-Gib being able to help us.”

Brennan Thompson, sophomore

OU’s Oct. 7 meeting with Texas marks the sixth game on the Sooners’ schedule this fall. Can this former Longhorn assert himself in OU’s passing game by then?

A post-spring camp transfer, Thompson arrives in Norman without the benefit of a full offseason program with the Sooners. But with the legs that made him a four-star recruit and the No. 131 overall prospect in the 2022 class, Thompson has everything he needs to make a mark in Year 1 at OU.

“Brennan Thompson is a guy that’s got world-class speed so I’m anxious to get a chance to see him on the practice field and what we can do with him in our offense,” Venables said. “He brings a tremendous skill set and his best football is still in front of him.”

Jaquaize Pettaway, freshman

Before Jackson Arnold steps under center full time, the lone remaining wide receiver in the Sooners’ 2023 class could have a shot to contribute first.

Pettaway, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound pass catcher from Houston, has made a strong early impression since arriving on campus in June.

“To me, there’s nothing he can’t do,” Venables said of the four-star newcomer. “I think he can play inside. He can play outside. A tremendous, explosive athlete that also has tremendous football instincts and football awareness that's gonna help transition him quickly.

“He’s an over-deliverer. A guy that loves to practice, loves to compete and loves to play. He’ll help us — is my expectation — this year.”

LV Bunkley-Shelton, redshirt junior

Consistently involved on special teams, Bunkley-Shelton caught two passes for 24 yards in his debut campaign after joining the program from Arizona State in Venables’ first offseason at OU.

“LV Bunkley’s become a great leader for us at wide receiver and a really consistent player,” Venables said.

Nic Anderson, redshirt freshman

Like Gibson, Anderson is another former four-star prospect with length and size who saw little of the field in 2022, when injuries limited him to only three games.

And like Gibson, he’s another to watch as he settles in for a second season at OU.

“Nic Anderson is a guy we’re really counting on,” Venables said. “He’s got size, length, great catch radius. Was just snake-bit last year from an injury standpoint but he’s really looked great in the offseason.”