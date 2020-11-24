UTSA at Oklahoma men's basketball: A look at Wednesday's game

UTSA at Oklahoma
7 p.m. Wednesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
Fox Sports Southwest, KTBZ-1430
UTSA (0-0)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Jackson;6-0;26.8;5.6
G;Parrish;6-6;0.0;0.0
G;Wallace;6-3;18.8;4.5
F;Alley;6-6;0.0;0.0
C;Germany;6-11; 5.5;4.5
Oklahoma (0-0)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Williams;6-5;6.0;1.9
G;Reaves;6-5;14.7;5.3
G;Harmon;6-2;7.4;1.8
F;Manek;6-9;14.4;6.2
F;Kuath;6-10;3.4;2.1
*2019-20 statistics
Notes: Oklahoma opens the season with a road game against UTSA, which is coached by former OU assistant Steve Henson. … Jhivvan Jackson averaged. 26.8 points per game last season, which ranked second nationally last season. … Keaton Wallace joins Jackson to return as the nation’s highest scoring backcourt (45.6 points). … OU is 5-0 overall in the series.
-- Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!