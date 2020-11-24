 Skip to main content
UTSA at Oklahoma men's basketball: A look at Wednesday's game

UTSA at Oklahoma

7 p.m. Wednesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Fox Sports Southwest, KTBZ-1430

UTSA (0-0)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Jackson;6-0;26.8;5.6

G;Parrish;6-6;0.0;0.0

G;Wallace;6-3;18.8;4.5

F;Alley;6-6;0.0;0.0

C;Germany;6-11; 5.5;4.5

Oklahoma (0-0)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Williams;6-5;6.0;1.9

G;Reaves;6-5;14.7;5.3

G;Harmon;6-2;7.4;1.8

F;Manek;6-9;14.4;6.2

F;Kuath;6-10;3.4;2.1

*2019-20 statistics

Notes: Oklahoma opens the season with a road game against UTSA, which is coached by former OU assistant Steve Henson. … Jhivvan Jackson averaged. 26.8 points per game last season, which ranked second nationally last season. … Keaton Wallace joins Jackson to return as the nation’s highest scoring backcourt (45.6 points). … OU is 5-0 overall in the series.

-- Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

