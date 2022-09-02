UTEP at OU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch in Saturday's season opener

Eli Lederman | Tulsa World

UTEP at Oklahoma

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman

Need-to-know info

TV: Fox-23

Radio: KTBZ 1430, KMOD 97.5

2021 records: UTEP 7-6; OU 11-2

Last meeting: Sept. 2, 2017, OU beat UTEP 56-7 in Norman

All-time series: OU leads 4-0

Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang’s forecast: The day will start off quiet with partly cloudy skies. For kickoff, temperatures will be in the upper 80s. By halftime a few more clouds will build with temperatures in the mid-80s and for the end of the game there may be showers in sight; however, it looks like most of the rain will hold off until later in the evening.

FOUR DOWNS</&h1>

1. TOP STORYLINE

Venables era begins

More than 10 years after he left Norman in 2011 and 270 or so days after he returned in December 2021, Brent Venables’ head coaching debut with the Sooners is finally here. The 51-year-old takes over in the wake of a relative down year for OU in 2021, when the Sooners won 11 games but dropped their six-game win streak over Oklahoma State and missed out on the Big 12 title game for the first time since it was reintroduced in 2017, all before Lincoln Riley departed for USC.

The visit from UTEP opens OU’s three-game nonconference slate and pits Venables against a familiar foe in Miners head coach Dana Dimel, who worked on staff while Venables played and later coached with Kansas State from 1991-98. Venables estimated this week that Saturday will also mark OU debuts for “more than 50%” of his roster, including quarterback Dillon Gabriel (more on him soon).

2. KEY MATCHUP

OU secondary vs UTEP passing game

The Miners averaged 252.5 passing yards per game last fall when they posted their best record in nearly a decade. In UTEP’s Week 0 loss to North Texas, what offensive success the Miners found came from quarterback Gavin Hardison and his 293 yards through the air, with 249 of those yards spread between wide receivers Reynaldo Flores and Tyrin Smith alone.

Venables’ overall success at OU will be measured, at least in part, by the success of his defense. And the best defenses are capable of taking away the thing an opponent does best, leaving Billy Bowman, Jaden Davis, Woodi Washington and the Sooners’ secondary their first test in the season opener.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

QB Dillon Gabriel

Gabriel, the UCF transfer whose last-minute change of heart from UCLA to OU landed him in Norman in January, is the next in line for the Sooners under center. The 5-foot-11 lefty comes to OU with 8,037 career passing yards and 25 starts under his belt. Reunited with his former offensive coordinator, Jeff Lebby, Gabriel has the keys to an offense that will move fast and has the potential to put up plenty of points.

The Miners allowed a stingy 210.8 yards per game in the air last fall. But on Saturday, Gabriel can open his OU career with a Week 1 statement.

4 . WHO WINS AND WHY?

From Guerin Emig: Brent Venables called UTEP a “bowl team.” Maybe by December, but right now? The Miners just lost their opener to North Texas at home, 31-13. Expect nice, comfortable debuts for Venables, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and QB1 Dillon Gabriel.

Sooners 47, Miners 7