USC's Lincoln Riley chased Gentry Williams. Jackson State's Deion Sanders wanted him. But the BTW star stayed true to OU

Life-changing decisions cannot happen overnight. And while to some a week would be plenty of time to make a solidifying choice, Williams chose to do his due diligence.

After all, he was just stung by Riley, a head coach who unexpectedly left his college destination.

“It was incredibly frustrating because it was kind of like being in a relationship with somebody for three years and then you find out that person is married,” his mother Ureka Williams said.

Like any parent, Thomas and Ureka Williams only wanted the best for their child. That’s why there wasn’t a rush to sign with Oklahoma when the 72-hour early signing period popped up in December.

It makes sense, especially after a long OU rapport with Riley was shucked in an instant. Even after an impressive recruiting pitch by Brent Venables, just one day after his hiring as the Sooners’ next head coach, the Williams family decided to pause.

“My husband and I reminded him that we don’t have to move forward with anything that you’re not comfortable with. You don’t owe anybody anything. We still have some time here,” Ureka Williams said. “Time was definitely on his side.”