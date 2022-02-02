USC's Lincoln Riley chased Gentry Williams. Jackson State's Deion Sanders wanted him. But the BTW star stayed true to OU

Gentry Williams’ anticipated signing ceremony with Oklahoma was canceled by inclement weather on Wednesday.
The disruption seemed unfair for the Booker T. Washington star, who earned a much-deserved public event to celebrate his college decision.
It may have been a blessing in disguise. There still was a party at the Williams home with his parents Thomas and Ureka, sixth-grade sister Claire and ‘G-momma’ Shirley Shaw nearby when he inked his letter of intent to play football for the Sooners.
Gentry Williams may have destined to play at Oklahoma, as evident from the framed picture of him nearby as a newborn wearing an OU onesie.
Wednesday ended a 106-day journey for Williams, who gave a verbal commitment to OU on Oct. 18. When Lincoln Riley abruptly departed as coach, it caused his family to pause about his next step.
After exploring things, it turned out Oklahoma was the right home for the cornerback.
“I’m definitely grateful for this day,” said Williams, a four-star recruit said. “I’m just ready to get past (recruiting) and get to the real work. OU brought in a tremendous staff and has great people around the program.”
When the early signing period came and went without him signing paperwork, Sooner Nation was probably scared of his wavering.
Life-changing decisions cannot happen overnight. And while to some a week would be plenty of time to make a solidifying choice, Williams chose to do his due diligence.
After all, he was just stung by Riley, a head coach who unexpectedly left his college destination.
“It was incredibly frustrating because it was kind of like being in a relationship with somebody for three years and then you find out that person is married,” his mother Ureka Williams said.
Like any parent, Thomas and Ureka Williams only wanted the best for their child. That’s why there wasn’t a rush to sign with Oklahoma when the 72-hour early signing period popped up in December.
It makes sense, especially after a long OU rapport with Riley was shucked in an instant. Even after an impressive recruiting pitch by Brent Venables, just one day after his hiring as the Sooners’ next head coach, the Williams family decided to pause.
“My husband and I reminded him that we don’t have to move forward with anything that you’re not comfortable with. You don’t owe anybody anything. We still have some time here,” Ureka Williams said. “Time was definitely on his side.”
Added Gentry Williams: “I have no regrets not signing in December, to be honest. I feel like all the answers I needed to get answered got answered during the time that I didn’t sign. I know I took a little bit of backlash and hate for it. But at the end of the day, it was my decision … as you can see, it’s a business decision for the coaches so I think the players have a right to make a business decision for themselves as well.”
Venables’ at-home visit went well with Williams, who had been a priority keep in the 2022 recruiting class. Just one day after his Dec. 6 hiring, the defensive-minded head coach met with the player.
“We had previously talked when he was at Clemson, so he said this was like a homecoming for the both of us,” he said. “That was a great selling point. And then Coach (Jay) Valai, the corners coach, he recruited me at Alabama as well … just the combination of those two, it felt just right at home.
Williams didn’t burn bridges during his recruitment. He kept in close contact with all who worked with him. When Williams initially chose OU, he personally thanked all the programs for their interest.
“He acknowledged their time to watch tapes and reached out for those conversations,” Ureka Williams said.
When Riley departed, Missouri, Arkansas and Florida immediately reached out. Miami also made contact as did Oregon, he said.
USC and Jackson State, an FCS school coached by legendary cornerback Deion Sanders, also chased Williams.
Riley didn’t give up pursuit of Williams. When the USC staff reached out to Williams, it wasn’t a surprise for multiple reasons.
“USC was in his final four,” Ureka Williams said. “So it was already on the table to begin with. Gentry is an excellent DB and if an excellent DB is still available when many of them had already committed, why not take a run at it? So no, it wasn’t surprising.”
“I had a couple conversations (with USC),” Gentry Williams said. “It was out of respect because the DB coach (Donte Williams) who was retained by Riley, we had a great relationship prior to Riley getting there … it wasn’t, ‘I want to follow Riley’ or ‘I want to follow (defensive coordinator Alex) Grinch.’ I was talking to Donte.”
Jackson State was intriguing.
While Ureka Williams received her PhD from OU, she earned an undergraduate degree at Fisk College along with husband Thomas.
“It was an HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) offer,” Ureka Williams said.
And she also said: ‘Wow. Prime Time.’”
Prime Time, of course, is the nickname for Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback and arguably the best to play the position.
“After Christmas, I was just hanging with my family and just doing what you regularly do during a break and I got a text from the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Jackson State. They asked if I could give them a call,” Gentry Williams said. “I always respect coaches and give them an opportunity and hear everything out. They knew people that I knew. They said we want to offer you and Coach Deion is really excited about what we’re doing here and excited about you.”
Williams did have one phone conversation with Sanders and said he was “grateful for that opportunity.”
Williams gets to follow in the steps of many former Tulsa players who starred at OU including Pat Fields, a Union star who made significant contributions on and off the field.
Williams is excited to represent his home at OU.
“Not just Oklahoma, but Tulsa and specifically north Tulsa and the 918. It’s something that really meant something to me. To get an opportunity to do it in my home state, it’s something priceless,” he said.
“Pat Fields, he’s never told me to go to OU but he always told me the truth. That’s something that I appreciate.”
Williams said he received considerable support from his family as well as his trainer Dwight Dobbins and BTW coach Jonathan Brown.
Williams will always be thankful for family during this process.
“No one will really understands how much and how grateful I was for them during this time,” Gentry Williams said. “For a solid month, my whole life was turned upside down. To be able to have them and talk to them about anything (was important). I really couldn’t express myself on social media to my friends because they wouldn’t get it.
“It’s been my family. They’ve always understood me.”