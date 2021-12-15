Update: Oklahoma starts recruiting day with five new players, flip to rival Texas

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s recruiting day has started with five new players and a flip to rival Texas.

Wednesday marks the opening of the early signing period for football players.

OU has received signed paperwork from wide receiver Jayden Gibson, linebacker Kobie McKinzie, tight end Jason Llewellyn, quarterback Nick Evers and linebacker Kip Lewis.

The Sooners did lose a player to the Longhorns. Xavion Brice, labeled as an athlete in recruiting circles, stayed with his in-state school.

OU expects at least nine more signatures today. Booker T. Washington’s Gentry Williams has decided to wait until February to sign his paperwork.

Brent Venables has been Oklahoma’s head coach for 11 days. He had to work hard to keep current commitments glued together while trying to find some key immediate needs.

