Update: Oklahoma starts recruiting day with five new players, flip to rival Texas
Update: Oklahoma starts recruiting day with five new players, flip to rival Texas

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s recruiting day has started with five new players and a flip to rival Texas.

Wednesday marks the opening of the early signing period for football players.

OU has received signed paperwork from wide receiver Jayden Gibson, linebacker Kobie McKinzie, tight end Jason Llewellyn, quarterback Nick Evers and linebacker Kip Lewis.

The Sooners did lose a player to the Longhorns. Xavion Brice, labeled as an athlete in recruiting circles, stayed with his in-state school.

OU expects at least nine more signatures today. Booker T. Washington’s Gentry Williams has decided to wait until February to sign his paperwork.

Brent Venables has been Oklahoma’s head coach for 11 days. He had to work hard to keep current commitments glued together while trying to find some key immediate needs.

Previous version:

The Brent Venables era expects at least 15 signatures during Wednesday’s opening moments of early signing day.

Three local players are included in Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class — Jayden Rowe (Union), Robert Spears-Jennings (Broken Arrow) and Gentry Williams (Booker T. Washington). Williams announced earlier this week that he won’t sign until February.

The highlight of the recruiting class is quarterback Nick Evers, who announced his pledge on Monday. He was the first official commit received by Venables.

OU also received a big boost when wide receiver Jayden Gibson, a four-star player from Winter Garden, Florida, announced he was flipping his commitment from Florida to the Sooners.

Venables will have been Oklahoma’s head coach for 11 days on Wednesday. He had to work hard to keep current commitments glued together while trying to find some key immediate needs.

Oklahoma has scheduled a Wednesday news conference at 1:30 p.m. in Norman.

