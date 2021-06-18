UNT ace Hope Trautwein announces transfer to OU softball program

Oklahoma’s national championship softball program announced an addition to its roster on Friday afternoon.

Graduate transfer Hope Trautwein will shift from the University of North Texas to OU for her final season. The right-hander leaves the Conference USA school as its career leader in ERA, wins and opponent batting average.

Trautwein made history in 2021 when she became the first pitcher in Division I history to register 21 strikeouts in a game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

"We're extremely excited to add Hope Trautwein to this pitching staff," OU coach Patti Gasso said in a statement. "She brings experience and leadership, which will be really important for this young staff that we have coming in and those returning.

"After meeting Hope, she's a perfect fit for our program. She's an established, successful pitcher from North Texas who has won some big games in her career. We're looking forward to her boosting this program in 2022 with her style and athleticism."

Trautwein was named C-USA’s pitcher of the year during the past two seasons.