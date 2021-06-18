UNT ace Hope Trautwein announces transfer to OU softball program

Oklahoma’s national championship softball program announced an addition to its roster on Friday afternoon.
Graduate transfer Hope Trautwein will shift from the University of North Texas to OU for her final season. The right-hander leaves the Conference USA school as its career leader in ERA, wins and opponent batting average.
Trautwein made history in 2021 when she became the first pitcher in Division I history to register 21 strikeouts in a game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
"We're extremely excited to add Hope Trautwein to this pitching staff," OU coach Patti Gasso said in a statement. "She brings experience and leadership, which will be really important for this young staff that we have coming in and those returning.
"After meeting Hope, she's a perfect fit for our program. She's an established, successful pitcher from North Texas who has won some big games in her career. We're looking forward to her boosting this program in 2022 with her style and athleticism."
Trautwein was named C-USA’s pitcher of the year during the past two seasons.
"I'm excited to join Oklahoma Softball because of the people and culture," Trautwein said. "In the past when playing against OU, they have always been a class-act program with players who genuinely love the game, and they have extended a hand to me to join one of the best teams in history.
"Coach Gasso, Coach (Jen) Rocha, and Coach JT (Gasso) are incredible competitors and people, and they treat others with kindness and grace. I am excited to join the other girls and play hard for my last year."
Trautwein will join an OU pitching staff that will be paced by sophomore Nicole May as well as newcomer Jordyn Bahl, who is considered the No. 1 player in the 2021 recruiting class.
OU loses pitchers Giselle Juarez and Shannon Saile to graduation. Olivia Rains, a Pryor High School graduate, has reportedly entered the transfer portal.
OSU adds KU transfer
The top offensive weapon from a Big 12 softball team is transferring to Oklahoma State.
Morgyn Wynne, a 2021 second-team all-Big 12 selection for Kansas who ranks sixth on the KU career home run list, has joined the Cowgirls and has two years of eligibility remaining.
"Oklahoma State is the perfect fit for me," Wynne said in a media release. "I have a lot of room to grow as a softball player and also in my professional career. I really believe in the coaching staff and have always felt like OSU is a good community that I wanted to be part of."
Last season, Wynne batted .355 with 17 home runs and 49 runs batted in. Her 17 home runs ranked seventh in the Big 12 and 24th in the nation.
In addition to her softball exploits, Wynne was also a first team Academic All-Big 12 honoree.
"We all know about her softball prowess, but what she does off the field is where she makes the biggest impact," OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. "Morgyn is a generational type of person. I can't wait for her to step foot on campus and be part of this program."