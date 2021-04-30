Union's Jayden Rowe announces commitment to play football at Oklahoma

Oklahoma will bid farewell to some familiar faces headed to the NFL this weekend, but has also added two important figures to its 2022 recruiting class on Friday.

Union cornerback Jayden Rowe and Carthage (Texas) linebacker Kip Lewis announced their pledges to join the Sooners. OU now holds nine members in its 2022 recruiting class.

Rowe (6-3, 210) held multiple offers from Big 12 schools including Oklahoma State, Baylor, Iowa State and Texas Tech.

Union and Oklahoma have had a nice pipeline recently, including defensive backs Tre Brown, Pat Fields and Jordan Kelley.

Rowe’s length and speed fit what defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has looked for when shifting to his style of play.

Rowe, a sprinter, recently ran a 10.45 in the 100-meter sprint during a Frontier Conference meet at Union.

Lewis (6-2, 200) was offered a scholarship from inside linebackers coach Brian Odom and visited Norman for the spring game last weekend.

Lewis could provide a solid one-two linebacker punch with Kobie McKenzie, an inside linebacker from Lubbock. Both have been highly regarded by the Sooners’ coaching staff.

Lewis held scholarship offers from LSU, Notre Dame, Texas, Oklahoma State, Texas and Texas A&M.

