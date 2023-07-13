ARLINGTON, Texas — Dillon Gabriel has been around college football a while.

Indeed, after five years in the sport, Oklahoma’s veteran quarterback knows a thing or two about a thing or two. If Gabriel has learned anything over that span, he explained Thursday, it’s that preseason polls and rankings don’t carry much, if any, weight at all.

“It never ends that way,” Gabriel said on Day 2 of Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium ahead of his second season under center in Norman. “I get it. I understand the hype. It’s real. But the truth is you gotta let your actions do the talking. That comes starting with Week 1.”

Come the Sooners’ Sept. 2 opener with Arkansas State, the preseason prognostications will cease to matter.

But until then, OU resides in unfamiliar territory. For the first time in nearly a decade, the Sooners embark on 2023 as something other than Big 12 frontrunners.

Behind preseason favorites Texas and reigning conference champion Kansas State, the Sooners arrived in Texas Thursday as the third pick in the 2023 Big 12 preseason poll, as voted by media representatives across the league and released earlier this month.

At No. 3, OU has its lowest preseason conference billing since 2015 when the Sooners were selected behind TCU and Baylor. That team went on to claim the program’s ninth Big 12 title later that year. Prior to 2023, it’s the only other time OU has appeared outside of the top two in the preseason poll since 2010.

Certainly aware of it, second-year coach Brent Venables is unbothered by the Sooners’ preseason perception following a 6-7 finish in 2022.

“It’s not coach speak — I just never have been caught up with that,” Venables said Thursday. “If we were peppered with all kinds of Oklahoma guys (on the preseason lists), I would be so hard on those guys. Nobody’s earned anything yet. And this is a game of performance. Not a game of projection. And it’s always been that way.”

Through one lens, the (very relative) drop for OU is a commentary on a team Venables said “fell well below our expectations and our standards,” in his debut season last fall.

The Sooners Venables spoke Thursday about how they will be a more “efficient football team” with better competitive depth and stamina and a foundation that feels sturdier in Year 2.

“We've looked at every single part of our program; how we can improve and get better,” he said. “Nothing ever stays the same.”

Behind Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, Matt Campbell of Iowa State now ranks as the second-longest tenured head coach in the Big 12. The 43-year-old chuckled at the idea of 2022 being anything other than a temporary stumble for OU.

“Obviously, it was a transition year with a coaching staff and coach Venables is a tremendous football coach and will do a great job there,” Campbell said. “Playing against them even a year ago, there’s great players there. There’s high-end draft picks. There’s high-end football players and high-end talent. I think establishing a culture is probably what (Venables) is going through.”

As Venables emphasized often in Arlington, the Sooners’ first losing season in 25 years is now behind OU. And through another lens, the Sooners' preseason billing can be viewed as part of an increasingly competitive Big 12.

Texas returns in 2023 with its most talented roster in Steve Sarkisian’s tenure.

Kansas State is back with aspirations for a league title repeat.

And behind the Sooners, TCU, Texas Tech, Baylor and OSU stand among a cast of looming contenders in what league commissioner Brett Yormark termed the “deepest conference in America” earlier this week.

“Everybody's a contender, I'm telling you,” said Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman. “I’m good friends with Neal Brown. West Virginia is a conference contender because they've got players. Everybody has the ability to beat everybody on any given Saturday. This league race is going to be wide open.”

If the Sooners’ 2015 conference title is too distant, consider last fall’s Big 12 finalists: Kansas State came in at No. 5 in the conference’s 2022 preseason standings; national runner-ups TCU at No. 7.

From an unfamiliar place in the league’s preseason poll, there's recent history for the Sooners to follow in 2023.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.