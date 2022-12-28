Underdog Sooners enter Cheez-It Bowl playing loose, playing for fun and, importantly, playing for pride

ORLANDO, Fla. — Marvin Mims remembers Oklahoma’s doubters entering last year’s Alamo Bowl game against Oregon.

The Sooners played without Lincoln Riley on the sideline. There were key departures and a lame-duck quarterback. There were also plenty of reasons to slumber through the postseason contest.

“We went out and had fun and played football,” Mims said, recalling an impressive 47-32 win over the Ducks. “There is a lot of pride in that game for sure without a head football coach.

“Same for this game, too. We are just going to let it loose, have fun. Really good football team on the other side of the ball. We’ll just go out there … it’s the last game, no matter what, just play.”

On Thursday, Oklahoma is an underdog in its 4:30 p.m. matchup against No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Once again, there will be key players absent, including leading rusher Eric Gray and starting offensive tackles Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris. The trio has opted out of the postseason game and turned their attention to the NFL Draft.

OU (6-6) will be trying to avoid a losing record for the first time since 1998. It also is looking for some momentum entering an important 2023 season that continues to set a foundation for an upcoming leap to the Southeastern Conference.

It’s been a difficult year for the Sooners.

Ethan Downs was asked this week if there was cracking in the program’s foundation or if the tough times have brought some of the players closer together.

“It's always hard to have losses and lots to persevere through, but with that perseverance, we are still a very motivated team. A very driven team and that shows our heart and our commitment to the program and our belief from our fan base,” Downs said. “The culture and Coach (Brent) Venables and the staff brought has really highlighted the tradition of the program and the culture and what it means to be a Sooner.

“We play for more than just our pride, our personal pride. We play for everybody that looks up to the symbol of OU, and how it can motivate their household for weeks or months or it can tear down their household for weeks or months. We understand that. We are playing for more than just a victory.”

DaShaun White is playing his final game for the Sooners. It’s been a long ride for the linebacker, which began his career in 2018.

He feels like he’s handing the program off to good hands with Downs.

“I definitely can attest to the way he was feeling. It also really felt good to hear somebody else sort of say that. It is one of those things where we all kind of feel the same way, we don't always vocalize it,” White said. “But, to sort of hear him say that kind of warmed up my fifth-year senior heart over here just to know that my teammates are in the same place where I am at.

“So, to come back in such a big opportunity to play with these guys, I love these guys so much, I'm just looking forward to it.”

Venables said it doesn’t matter if OU is 6-6 or 11-1, the final game is important. He’s not looking at this as a make-or-break contest to the season.

The focus continues to be on “longevity and sustainability.”

“You play and compete and perform and have expectations that are built around a standard,” Venables said during a Wednesday news conference. “Whatever those standards are for you and your program, that is our focus and it is always incredibly important.

“You fight and prepare and work for victory. That’s what it is all about. And when you don’t experience that, when you come up short, man it is incredibly disappointing. For us to try to build momentum and try to build this team the right way, this is another step and another opportunity in doing so.”

What would it mean for White to walk away from the Camping World Stadium with a victory?

“A win would be really big and I think just not even just for the seniors (but) for the morale of this program and just sort of kind of how this year has gone,” White said. “It's been a rough year, it's been up and down.

“But I think the way you finish anything is tremendously important, and so how we finish this is going to be like anything else. You want to finish the right way, you want to finish with pride, you want to finish … just want to finish the right way. We are really focused on that.”