Underdog role doesn't mean certain loss in Bedlam; just look at OSU's 2001 victory

The Oklahoma beat reporter always had a good relationship with Baker Mayfield.
But one question drew a death stare heading into the 2017 Bedlam game.
“Baker, very rarely are you guys an underdog. Do you guys still feed off of that going into Saturday?”
Mayfield looked at the questioner and said, “Underdog?”
“Three points in the latest line.”
Mayfield simply said, “OK” and looked at the cameras with a “dumbest question ever” look on his face.
OU would go on to beat the Cowboys 62-52 in Stillwater during Mayfield’s senior season and advance to the College Football Playoff as the No. 2 seed.
The Sooners are, once again, in an uncommon position as an underdog. Oklahoma State is favored by four points according to Vegas oddsmakers for Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game.
Playing as a favorite can also add a little bit of pressure to a football team.
In 2001 — one of only four Bedlam games that the Cowboys have won since 2000 — OSU entered Norman as a 27-point underdog.
Ask any Oklahoma State fan and they’ll easily relive their team’s 16-13 victory on a last-second touchdown pass.
Matt McCoy, a Jenks High School graduate, grudgingly retold the story this week. A starting safety on that Sooners team, he was ready for a return trip to defend the program’s 2000 national championship.
Instead, the upset loss derailed both the national title hopes but also its Big 12 Championship dreams.
“That one was really hard, especially with the fact that it was at home,” McCoy said. “And it was senior day for a lot of guys. And they were not very good, but they were on that day. And that’s all that matters.”
McCoy thinks the pressure on the orange side of things might be interesting to watch.
“It’s never been this way, so the pressure is almost flipping in a sense of let the pressure side on Oklahoma State and what does Oklahoma do?” McCoy said.
McCoy saw that 2001 team from Oklahoma State thrive in an underdog role.
“Everybody always plays well as an underdog, OU especially,” said McCoy, who is now a State Farm Insurance agent in Broken Arrow. “Really, in the Coach (Bob) Stoops era, that was a big motto. You haven’t really seen it in Lincoln Riley’s era because they very, very, very rarely are an underdog.”
McCoy remains friends with former OSU quarterback Josh Fields. It was Fields who threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Rashaun Woods with 1:36 remaining in regulation.
Fields, a State Farm insurance agent in Kingfisher, shared with McCoy a photo of the two playing in the 2001 game.
McCoy will watch Saturday’s game from his in-laws house in El Paso. But if he were in Stillwater and had a chance to address the team, what would he say?
“This is purely from the outside looking in, but I wish they would live in the moment more,” McCoy said. “Realize that every game and every opportunity is special. We seem to have this mentality that we’re constantly moving on and evaluating and we’re not respecting the moment and the plays and the games that we’re in. We’re just trying to shoot for the end-of-the-season playoffs.
“Now that may not be the reality inside that locker room, but realize that every play and every game, be in that moment.”