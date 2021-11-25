Underdog role doesn't mean certain loss in Bedlam; just look at OSU's 2001 victory

Matt McCoy, a Jenks High School graduate, grudgingly retold the story this week. A starting safety on that Sooners team, he was ready for a return trip to defend the program’s 2000 national championship.

Instead, the upset loss derailed both the national title hopes but also its Big 12 Championship dreams.

“That one was really hard, especially with the fact that it was at home,” McCoy said. “And it was senior day for a lot of guys. And they were not very good, but they were on that day. And that’s all that matters.”

McCoy thinks the pressure on the orange side of things might be interesting to watch.

“It’s never been this way, so the pressure is almost flipping in a sense of let the pressure side on Oklahoma State and what does Oklahoma do?” McCoy said.

McCoy saw that 2001 team from Oklahoma State thrive in an underdog role.

“Everybody always plays well as an underdog, OU especially,” said McCoy, who is now a State Farm Insurance agent in Broken Arrow. “Really, in the Coach (Bob) Stoops era, that was a big motto. You haven’t really seen it in Lincoln Riley’s era because they very, very, very rarely are an underdog.”