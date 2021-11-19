 Skip to main content
Unbeaten Sooners look for first top 10 victory since 2017
OU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Oregon

4 p.m. Saturday, Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas

Battle 4 Atlantis

Streaming: FloHoops.com

Records: Oklahoma 3-0, Oregon 2-0

Three storylines

Sturdy competition: Oklahoma is playing in the first Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis event. The field includes No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 UConn, No. 9 Oregon and No. 23 South Florida. The winner of the OU-Oregon game will face the South Carolina-Buffalo survivor on Sunday.

Ranked opponent: OU, 3-0 for the first time since the 2016-17 season, will be seeking its first win over a top 10 opponent in the AP poll for the first time since beating No. 8 Texas 74-73 that season.

Leading the way: Oklahoma is led in scoring by the three-headed monster of Madi Williams (17.3 points per game), Ana Llanusa (17.0) and Taylor Robertson (13.0). Skylar Vann is averaging 9.3 points per game and a team-high 6.3 rebounds per contest.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

Iowa State at No. 13 Oklahoma

11 a.m. Saturday

TV: FOX; KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430

