‘Unbe-cheez-able’: OU punter Michael Turk enjoying NIL deal and an Orlando stay in the ‘Cheeziest’ hotel room in America.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Michael Turk is feeling the cheesiest.

Well, at least that’s what the Oklahoma punter said in the sponsored video he posted to Instagram Tuesday morning, sent from the comfort of the Cheez-It-branded hotel room he’s calling home this week as part of a paid partnership with the presenting sponsor of the Sooners’ visit to the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl.

Turk, the sixth-year special teamer, led the Big 12 in yards per punt this fall. And as OU prepares for Thursday evening’s Cheez-It bowl clash with No. 13 Florida State, he’s taken up interesting digs for the week.

Through a name, image and likeness agreement with Cheez-It, Turk is one of four college football players enjoying his postseason stay in the brightly-colored confines of the "Feelin' the Cheeziest" hotel room this bowl season.

“The Cheez-It room is awesome,” he said following a practice session Tuesday afternoon. “I’m thankful that I got it. It’s a good stay. Everything is cheesy. It’s been fun.”

The snack brand drew attention earlier this month when it announced it would host four players inside hotel rooms covered floor to ceiling in the Cheez-It logo and the brand’s recognizable Venetian red, Barn red and Ripe Mango orange shades.

Omg. Four players involved in the two Cheez-It bowl games will be staying in the "Feelin' the Cheeziest" hotel rooms, per a Cheez-It NIL announcement. pic.twitter.com/WYEOkFt9Ba — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) December 1, 2022

Turk, who has 49.4k followers on Instagram and 207k subscribers to his “Hangtime” YouTube channel, made for a natural, social media savvy selection.

“I’m thankful for the platform that I have and I’m thankful that it worked out,” he said.

The selection has Turk staying in — and posting content from — the Cheez-It-branded room inside the Sooners’ team hotel this week.

On the walls, there’s portraits of ‘Prince Cheddward’, the Cheez-It Bowl mascot.

On the bed Turk called “very cheesy comfortable” there’s “unbe-cheez-able” plush pillows. And the room came complete with a Cheez-It eye mask, slipper set and alarm clock among the other branded items.

Turk is hoping he can take his favorite item, a Cheez-It robe, home with him.

“Probably the robe or the alarm clock that says I woke up feeling the cheesiest at 6 a.m.,” he said.

Imagine waking up at 6:00 AM to the sound of this on repeat… hard not to wake up feelin the cheeziest! @cheezit pic.twitter.com/E0hvZj050V — Hangtime (@HangtimeYT) December 27, 2022

So how much time is Turk actually spending in the room?

“A few hours a day,” he explained. “I get to sleep in there, too.”

To clarify, does he really have to sleep in there?

“I do, If I choose to,” he said. “It’s a great dream.”

Will he leave Orlando with a life-time supply of Cheez-It crackers?

“That wasn’t part of the deal,” Turk said. “But I can ask them.”

That colorful, snack-filled room is also part of the backdrop to Turk’s final week in college football.

On Thursday, he’ll close the book on a six-year career that began in Louisiana-Lafayette in 2017 before a stop at Arizona State prior to his arrival OU in 2021. Turk has been named an All-Big 12 First Team punter in each of his two seasons with the Sooners.

With a place to stay inside the ‘Cheeziest’ hotel room in America and one game remaining in his college career, Turk is taking it all in this week in Orlando.

“It’s my last go-around here,” he said. “I’m making the most of it.”

