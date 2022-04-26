Tyrese Robinson wants to join special group of OU offensive linemen selected in NFL draft

Tyrese Robinson wants to keep Oklahoma’s offensive linemen-to-NFL pipeline continuing this week.

Robinson is looking forward to his name being called during this week’s NFL draft, which begins on Thursday.

Over the past four seasons, the league has seen some impressive OU offensive linemen play on Sundays. Some were former teammates of Robinson, including Creed Humphrey (2021 draft), Cody Ford (2019), Bobby Evans (2019), Dru Samia (2019), Ben Powers (2019) and Orlando Brown (2018).

All were mentors and proved that hard work can lead to dreams coming true.

“Coming in as a freshman and having guys to look up to like Orlando, Cody Ford and Dru Samia, it was a real blessing just learning the game from them and learning how they approached things on and off the field,” Robinson said. “It was the mentality that they played with.

“Going through the draft process and being with guys drafted from the University of Oklahoma is big. I really want to continue that success and keep that tradition going on while passing it down to the younger guys.”

Robinson is represented by Ken Sarnoff, who also represented Lane Johnson and Humphrey during their draft processes. Robinson will be a player to watch on Saturday when rounds four-through-seven are announced. He’ll be part of a watch party in Dallas with family and friends.

Robinson said he’s been so thankful for their support.

“It’ll be great to spend that day with them,” Robinson said. “They’ve been here the whole way. They’ve helped me out mentally. There are times when I’ve been stressed and this group, it’s big for me to spend this time with them because they’ve been a big part of my success too.”

After sitting out the 2017 season due to redshirt, he’s played in 43 games with starts in the last 38 contests. He started at right guard in each game of the 2019 and 2020 seasons while moving to right tackle during the 2021 campaign.

In 2020, he allowed just two sacks on 400 pass plays. Last year, he was a second-team All-Big 12 selection at his position after taking over for Adrian Ealy.

His willingness to change positions could be seen as a positive.

“Coming in, (offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh) wanted me to be the starting right tackle after Adrian Ealy left,” Robinson said. “I had to put more work in and lose a little bit more weight because I was outside. It helped out my versatility. I knew I wasn’t the right size for an offensive tackle, but I made it work with my feet. I was very agile and stayed in front of guys.”

Robinson, who is projected as a guard in the NFL, has had a few Zoom meetings and conversations with coaches. He also took part in the combine and played in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Eleven OU players took part in the combine this year. All hope their names get selected during the three-day event.

Robinson is excited to be a part of a special group.

“A lot of guys came in during 2017 like Jeremiah Hall and Isaiah Thomas and Marquis (Hayes). We all came in together and worked together,” Robinson said.

“This is great because we all know what we had to put in to get to this position. For us to be in this draft class of 2022, it’s special for each one of us. We worked hard in practice and worked hard together off the field and look where it got us.

“I’m just excited for everyone and I wish everyone the best.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.