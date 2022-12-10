Turnovers tell the OU story as No. 9 Arkansas rides big second half to 88-78 win over the Sooners in Tulsa

Saturday’s matchup in Tulsa with No. 9 Arkansas provided Oklahoma its first ranked opponent of 2022-23 and another early season litmus test for the Sooners.

Forty game minutes after the midday tip, OU left the court inside BOK Center with its most turnovers since Nov. 7, a battle lost in the paint and an 88-78 defeat to the Razorbacks in front of an announced crowd of 14,201 that hung heavily in favor of the visitors from the Natural State,

Afterward, it was the Sooners’ 15 turnovers and the 17 Arkansas points they produced that left OU coach Porter Moser most frustrated.

“That’s a big part of the story,” he said.

“I think it was four turnovers turned into baskets to start the (second) half and then (the Arkansas lead) got to 11. And from that point, they just turned up the pressure and they just really got us extended. But it was the turnovers that led to baskets that got them the lead and we didn't respond to that.”

The Razorbacks (9-1) capitalized on those four, early-second half turnovers to fuel a 14-6 run over the initial 5:29 of the period and never led by fewer than nine points the rest of the way en route to handing OU (7-3) its second defeat in three games.

Sooners guard Grant Sherfield finished with a team-high 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting, followed by freshman guard Milos Uzan with 15 points and five assists in the second start of his career.

The guard tandem combined for 20 points on 9-of-11 in the first half, when the Sooners led for 16:07 and by as many as nine before Arkansas closed on a 16-8 run to grab a 43-40 lead at the break.

Jalen Hill, in his first game since undergoing facial surgery, added 11 points and five rebounds. Joe Bamisile delivered his most productive performance in nearly a month, tallying eight points and five rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench.

“Joe came in and gave us a nice lift,” Moser said. “Had some rebounds, a block, had eight points. So that was encouraging to see.”

Those collective contributions weren’t nearly enough to topple the top-10 ranked Razorbacks.

Ricky Council IV's 26-points paced Arkansas in its first game since losing forward Trevon Brazile to a season-ending ACL injury. Seventeen of Council’s points came before halftime, including eight in the final 3:52 before the break that thrust the Razorbacks ahead for good.

“We just didn't get stops,” Sherfield said of Arkansas’ hot stretch late in the opening half. “They went on a little run. I want to say Ricky Council had a big three and then came back, they got another transition bucket and then we fouled at the end. That's pretty much what just happened.”

Nick Smith supplemented Council’s scoring with 21 points of his own, among four Razorbacks to finish in double figures.

To Moser, the defeat to an Arkansas team his Sooners beat 88-66 in Tulsa last December came down to physicality — or a lack of it from OU — and their struggles with ball security.

While Tanner Groves (six points, four rebounds) battled foul trouble up until he fouled out with 3:51 remaining, the Razorbacks attacked inside to outscore OU 58-44 in the paint, dominating inside even without the 6-foot-10 Brazile.

"You got to protect the paint and they were going downhill into that paint a lot," Moser said. "It was their guards. And then their guards can drop it off to their bigs. It's really hard when the balls in the paint that much.”

And the turnover count, OU's most since its opening night defeat to Sam Houston, stuck with Moser postgame — particularly the flurry of giveaways after halftime.

"The turnovers in the second half that led to baskets, that was the story," he said.

The Sooners return home to Lloyd Noble Center to host Central Arkansas on Dec. 17. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.