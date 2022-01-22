Turnover-prone Sooners can't keep up with No. 5 Baylor, continue four-game losing skid

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s frustration level appeared to reach a boiling point on Saturday afternoon.
During the final minutes of the Sooners’ 65-51 home loss to Baylor, Tanner Groves was whistled for a technical foul after slapping the floor in disgust after a possible non-call.
One play doesn’t make a basketball game, but that sequence didn’t help the OU's last-gasp comeback after the team fought back to make it a one-possession game against the No. 5 Bears.
Oklahoma (12-7, 2-5 in Big 12) dropped its fourth consecutive basketball game that was much more competitive than the stat sheet would indicate.
The Sooners hurt themselves with 25 turnovers — the most by a Big 12 school this season — but kept finding ways to rally back.
When Elijah Harkless hit two free throws to pull OU within 45-42 with 7:14 remaining in regulation, the Lloyd Noble Center announced crowd of 11,339 loudly cheered the home team.
Baylor (17-2, 5-2) responded with a 13-2 run that included Groves’ costly technical foul. Combined with two free throws after a Harkless foul, it was a four-point possession to push the Bears’ lead to 51-42.
When OU coach Porter Moser spoke to the media, he had not seen the play that stoked Groves’ ire. BU’s Matthew Mayer jumped up and appeared to have kneed the Oklahoma player in the jaw. Groves voiced his anger, drawing the technical. Officials did review the play and said it was not a flagrant foul on Mayer.
“Unacceptable. I talked to the team. I talked to Tanner about it. Let me get it. Officials have a little bit longer rope with a coach than a player. He knows it. He just apologized to the team and us,” Moser said. “You can’t do that. You can’t scream at the official no matter what it is. Those were key moments when you are coming back. It turned out to be a four-point possession. We’ll learn from it. We’ll grow from it. Nobody cares more than Tanner, but he made a mistake. It was an evident teaching moment.”
That incident isn’t why OU lost the league contest. The Sooners’ 25 giveaways led to 35 points for the Bears. It’s an embarrassing number not pleasing to Moser.
Point guards Jordan Goldwire (career-high seven turnovers) and Bijan Cortes (three) combined for 10 turnovers.
Oklahoma had an unbelievable seven turnovers by the first media timeout. Baylor led 10-0 by the 15:05 mark.
“It is stunning because I think these guys were ready to play. We had some good practices and they came out — and I know Baylor is one of the elite pressure teams in the country. You can’t have seven … I think, again, we’ve talked a lot that it’s about finding that line where you understand,” Moser said. “All of them just wanted to do it. One took it in one-on-one and got a turnover. Then the next one did it. And the next one. It was almost three straight — the same turnovers almost — by different guys. We settled down and we started moving it better.”
OU recovered in the first half and used a 17-3 run to capture a 19-15 lead with 5:47 left before halftime.
The Bears scored the final eight points of the first half to take a 25-21 edge at intermission and scored the first eight points of the second half to build a 33-21 advantage with 18:20 to go in regulation.
"I'd say the mood of the team at that point of time was to just stay together,” said Akol Mawein, who finished with six points off the bench. “We're always talking about our culture and how when we're always together we're an unstoppable force. We really didn't let that affect us. We really tried to just stay together and not really let that us affect us. It's always hard to take a loss, but there's another game coming up. This one is going to sting, but we're always going to be ready.”
OU was without key reserves Ethan Chargois (ankle) and C.J. Noland (concussion protocol).
The Sooners would use the late rally to draw close but couldn’t overcome the turnover issue.
Oklahoma will play at West Virginia (Wednesday) and No. 2 Auburn (Saturday) next week. It’s a tough chore when trying to stop the bleeding of a four-game losing streak.
“It literally starts at the top with me. For me to come in every day fighting, clawing, being prepared, being prepared for practice, being prepared to beat West Virginia,” Moser said. “So it starts with me, the coaches and then the leadership group, the first five, they've got to come in. There's definitely fight in this group, but there's also a big part of getting better and consistent.
“There's going to be no quit in this team, we'll fight,” he later added. “We're searching. We'll find it. We'll get better.”
No. 5 BAYLOR 65, OKLAHOMA 51
BAYLOR (17-2): Thamba 2-4 3-5 7, Akinjo 1-6 0-0 2, Flagler 6-13 2-4 16, Brown 2-6 6-6 10, Mayer 5-11 0-0 12, Cryer 4-9 4-4 14, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 2-2 0-0 4, Bonner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 15-19 65.
OKLAHOMA (12-7): T.Groves 4-6 1-4 11, Hill 1-3 0-0 2, Gibson 4-9 2-2 13, Goldwire 1-5 0-0 2, Harkless 5-14 2-2 12, Mawein 3-3 0-0 6, Cortes 0-0 0-0 0, J.Groves 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 2-3 1-2 5, Mason 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 6-10 51.
Halftime: Baylor 25-21. 3-point goals: Baylor 6-20 (Cryer 2-4, Flagler 2-6, Mayer 2-7, Brown 0-1, Akinjo 0-2), Oklahoma 5-18 (Gibson 3-8, T.Groves 2-2, J.Groves 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Goldwire 0-2, Harkless 0-4). Rebounds: Baylor 24 (Thamba 10), Oklahoma 29 (Hill 7). Assists: Baylor 12 (Akinjo 4), Oklahoma 7 (Goldwire 3). Total fouls: Baylor 14, Oklahoma 16. A: 11,339 (11,562).