Turnover-prone Sooners can't keep up with No. 5 Baylor, continue four-game losing skid

OU recovered in the first half and used a 17-3 run to capture a 19-15 lead with 5:47 left before halftime.

The Bears scored the final eight points of the first half to take a 25-21 edge at intermission and scored the first eight points of the second half to build a 33-21 advantage with 18:20 to go in regulation.

"I'd say the mood of the team at that point of time was to just stay together,” said Akol Mawein, who finished with six points off the bench. “We're always talking about our culture and how when we're always together we're an unstoppable force. We really didn't let that affect us. We really tried to just stay together and not really let that us affect us. It's always hard to take a loss, but there's another game coming up. This one is going to sting, but we're always going to be ready.”

OU was without key reserves Ethan Chargois (ankle) and C.J. Noland (concussion protocol).

The Sooners would use the late rally to draw close but couldn’t overcome the turnover issue.

Oklahoma will play at West Virginia (Wednesday) and No. 2 Auburn (Saturday) next week. It’s a tough chore when trying to stop the bleeding of a four-game losing streak.