Former Oklahoma star Paige Parker will join Tulsa’s softball staff as a pitching coach, the school announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Parker spent last season as a volunteer assistant coach at OU. The Sooners only played 24 games before the spring was cut short due to Covid-19.
Parker, 24, was a member of two national championship teams with the Sooners and was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the year all four seasons that she played for Oklahoma.
“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to join the TU family. I am very grateful to be able to work with Coach (Chrissy) Strimple and Coach (Sandra) Owens as we continue to build on the success and tradition of the Tulsa Softball program,” said Parker, who is from Independence, Missouri. “Oklahoma has become a second home to me. I cannot wait to get started this fall, working with our student athletes in their pursuit to becoming the best person, student and athlete they can be.”
Parker, a 2018 graduate, spent one year as an assistant coach at William Jewell before spending last season on the OU coach staff as a volunteer assistant.
“Our program is thrilled to welcome Paige Parker to TU. She was an outstanding player in college and professionally, and we are excited to have her work with our pitching staff,” Strimple said. “Throughout the process, her tremendous passion for the sport of softball was clear. Paige is excited help grow our pitchers from what she has learned from the game. Our pitching staff has always been a strength in our program, and Paige is the best fit to lead this group of ladies.”