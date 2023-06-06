Jayda Coleman looked like a normal eighth-grader with braces on that Saturday afternoon.

But there was just something special about this young lady, her server Theresa Hinman thought during the Coleman family’s visit to El Chico in south Tulsa.

She was impressed with Coleman, who was wearing a “Texas Glory” softball travel team uniform. She asked why they were in town and was told Coleman was playing in a tournament at Savage Park on that June 11, 2016 day.

“I asked her what position she played and she said shortstop,” Hinman said. “Then I asked her what her aspirations were?

“She said ‘I’m going to OU.’ Even then, she was already committed to OU.”

Coleman has developed into one of the country's top players. She's going to try to help the Sooners win a third consecutive national championship.

Coleman was a confident kid even then, said Hinman, who is now a director for a pharmaceutical company in Norman. As a Native American, Hinman added, she felt it’s important to celebrate young people and their futures.

“As she was leaving, I said I wanted to say goodbye to her and take a picture of her because I cannot wait to witness her win national championships,” said Hinman, who has saved that snapshot over the years.

Coleman is aiming for her third championship ring this week.

“I’m so happy for her family. She was such a great, positive, polite young lady," Hinman said.