Tulsa couple, hardcore OU fans, named their son Lincoln. Now Riley has moved on. What happens next?

Lincoln was the fourth-most popular name given to boys born in Oklahoma during 2020.
The smart money may be that the rating will drop following Lincoln Riley’s departure as OU’s football coach.
In 2014, the year before Riley arrived on the Sooners’ coaching staff, the name Lincoln ranked No. 88 in the state.
Popularity exploded between 2015 and 2020, coinciding with Riley’s time as coach. There have been 720 boys in Oklahoma given that name during that span, according to ssa.gov.
Nick and Patti DeBolt named their son Lincoln in 2017. He joined older brother Baker, who was born on New Year’s Eve 2015.
That’s all the evidence you need to realize the parents are hardcore Oklahoma fans.
When Riley departed for the West Coast, the family was stunned like all of Sooner Nation. What were their thoughts?
“Our son was actually named after Abraham Lincoln,” Patti DeBolt jokingly said with a laugh.
When “Linc” was born, DeBolt said the family had a serious conversation about Riley not being with the Sooners forever.
Now that it has come true, her friends are jokingly lending a helping hand.
“Everyone started asking ‘what does it cost to change a minor’s name?’ My dad’s buddies said they’d help pay the legal fees,” she said with a chuckle.
The family understands that some don’t understand the lengths of their fandom. After all, who names their children after a now-former head coach and Heisman Trophy quarterback Baker Mayfield?
“People think we’re totally nuts,” DeBolt said. “I get it. We get in a lot of conversations about football and I tell them ‘college football is our thing.’ ... Going to (the OU-Texas) game is like Christmas for us.
“People say, ‘we are college football fans too.’ And then I say my kids’ names are Baker and Lincoln. Then they say, ‘oh my.’
Linc is 4 years old. He knows who Riley is and is old enough to kind of understand that something is going on, DeBolt said.
She described an incident while listening to sports radio on Tuesday with the boys in the car.
“They were talking about Coach Riley. Any time they are talking about Baker Mayfield or Lincoln Riley, both of my boys perk up because they know those names,” DeBolt said. “Linc said ‘Mommy, is Lincoln Riley going to come back to the Boomer Sooner land. I said, ‘I don’t think so buddy.’ He just melted down.
“I told him it’s OK. And that Baker Mayfield is not Boomer Sooner land either. And then, in the next breath, everyone was bad mouthing him (on the radio) so I had to turn it off.”
So what happens when the 4-year-old is an adult and asked about his name?
“We could still change this narrative,” DeBolt said. “I’m a big Abraham Lincoln fan. The first speech I ever gave with the Gettysburg Address. … that’s been my comeback to everybody who has texted me over the past few days. I tell everyone, ‘I don’t know what you are talking about. He’s named after Abraham Lincoln, the abolisher of slavery.
“I think we’re going to have to come up with some really funny one-liners for him.”