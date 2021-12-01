Tulsa couple, hardcore OU fans, named their son Lincoln. Now Riley has moved on. What happens next?

“Everyone started asking ‘what does it cost to change a minor’s name?’ My dad’s buddies said they’d help pay the legal fees,” she said with a chuckle.

The family understands that some don’t understand the lengths of their fandom. After all, who names their children after a now-former head coach and Heisman Trophy quarterback Baker Mayfield?

“People think we’re totally nuts,” DeBolt said. “I get it. We get in a lot of conversations about football and I tell them ‘college football is our thing.’ ... Going to (the OU-Texas) game is like Christmas for us.

“People say, ‘we are college football fans too.’ And then I say my kids’ names are Baker and Lincoln. Then they say, ‘oh my.’

Linc is 4 years old. He knows who Riley is and is old enough to kind of understand that something is going on, DeBolt said.

She described an incident while listening to sports radio on Tuesday with the boys in the car.