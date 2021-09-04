Tulane at No. 2 OU: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

FIRST DOWN
Story of the game — A win that felt like a loss
The Sooners were slow out of the gate, awoke in a big way to surge ahead, then went flat while being outscored 21-3 in the second half. A really weird performance for the nation’s No. 2-ranked team.
Spencer Rattler looked smooth over stretches of a first half in which he went 20-of-25 for 213 yards. He was also sloppy in throwing two interceptions.
OU’s offensive line never asserted itself, making things difficult for running backs Eric Gray and Kennedy Brooks.
The Sooners defended softly in the first quarter and could not clamp down on Tulane in the second half. They did make some plays in the Green Wave backfield and forced three turnovers.
On a day their clear standout was their kicker, the Sooners didn’t convince anyone they were worthy of that preseason ranking.
SECOND DOWN
Matchup that mattered — OU’s defensive front vs. Tulane’s offensive line
The Green Wave returns four starters from an offensive line that helped the Wave lead the American Athletic Conference in rushing a year ago. This is clearly a team strength.
It’s just the group had its hands full Saturday against OU’s playmakers across the line of scrimmage.
Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey, Nik Bonitto, Jalen Redmond and Reggie Grimes all recorded sacks or tackles for lost yardage. Grimes’ blindside sack produced a fumble that Redmond recovered. Bonitto recovered another Tulane fumble off a botched center exchange.
Thomas, Bonitto and Winfrey all hit quarterback Michael Pratt to force fourth-and-13 on Tulane’s last-gasp possession.
It wasn’t like Tulane got manhandled up front. It’s just OU’s defensive linemen got loose enough times to impact the game.
THIRD DOWN
Game MVP — OU kicker Gabe Brkic
So he hooked a 31-yard chip shot wide left in the fourth quarter. A mulligan on a day Brkic made some history.
He kicked field goals covering 26, 51 and 56 yards in the second quarter, then drilled a 55-yarder midway through the third. That tied the FBS record for most 50-plus-yarders in a game.
The last time an OU kicker went as deep as Brkic did Saturday, it was Uwe von Schamann in 1977, the day he hit a 58-yarder against Oklahoma State.
FOURTH DOWN
What’s next — OU hosts FCS Western Carolina
The Catamounts are coached by Kerwin Bell, who you might remember as the Florida quarterback who became SEC Player of the Year in 1984. This is Bell’s first year on the job He has some work to do.
WCU lost the three games it played last fall by scores of 58-14, 49-17 and 49-9. The Catamounts went 1-5 during their spring schedule, posting their lone win over The Citadel 21-14.
— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World