Tulane at No. 2 OU: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

FIRST DOWN

Story of the game — A win that felt like a loss

The Sooners were slow out of the gate, awoke in a big way to surge ahead, then went flat while being outscored 21-3 in the second half. A really weird performance for the nation’s No. 2-ranked team.

Spencer Rattler looked smooth over stretches of a first half in which he went 20-of-25 for 213 yards. He was also sloppy in throwing two interceptions.

OU’s offensive line never asserted itself, making things difficult for running backs Eric Gray and Kennedy Brooks.

The Sooners defended softly in the first quarter and could not clamp down on Tulane in the second half. They did make some plays in the Green Wave backfield and forced three turnovers.

On a day their clear standout was their kicker, the Sooners didn’t convince anyone they were worthy of that preseason ranking.

SECOND DOWN

Matchup that mattered — OU’s defensive front vs. Tulane’s offensive line