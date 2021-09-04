 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulane at No. 2 Oklahoma: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins
0 Comments

Tulane at No. 2 Oklahoma: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Key matchup (copy)

Alex Grinch is entering his third season as coordinator of Oklahoma’s defense, which has shown marked improvement under his tutelage.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman

TV: KTUL-8

Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430

Online/streaming: TuneIn.com

Records: Season opener for both

Last meeting: OU defeated Tulane 56-14 on Sept. 16, 2017, in Norman

All-time series: OU leads 1-0

FOX23 James Aydelott’s forecast: Sunny and hot; kickoff temp 89°

FOUR DOWNS

1 Top storyline

Finally time

This may be Oklahoma’s best football team since the 2008 squad played for the national championship. The game’s site may be different due to Hurricane Ida, but the goal will remain the same for Saturday’s season opener — set the tone for the 2021 season. While many expect Oklahoma’s offense to be in good shape, all eyes will be to see how much the defense continues to improve.

2 Key matchup

OU’s defense line vs. Tulane’s offensive line

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has hinted often that the rotation will go deep on the defensive front, which will be headed by Nik Bonitto, Perion Winfrey and Isaiah Thomas. Keeping players fresh will be the goal in this game and for the rest of the season. Will OU fans get a good preview of things to come with how Grinch uses his defensive front?

3 Player to watch

RB Eric Gray

The Tennessee transfer will join Kennedy Brooks as the only two scholarship running backs. How much work will he get in the season opener and how will Lincoln Riley use the pair? Gray’s ability to catch the ball out of the backfield may be the biggest asset for the offense, especially on third down.

4 Who wins and why

Jadon Haselwood and Austin Stogner look good coming off injuries. Jalen Redmond looks forceful coming off a COVID-19 opt-out. Tennessee transfer Eric Gray looks comfortable in OU’s backfield. No issues for the Sooners aside from the late-summer afternoon heat.

OU 49, Tulane 17

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News