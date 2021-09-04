Tulane at No. 2 Oklahoma: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman
TV: KTUL-8
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: Season opener for both
Last meeting: OU defeated Tulane 56-14 on Sept. 16, 2017, in Norman
All-time series: OU leads 1-0
FOX23 James Aydelott’s forecast: Sunny and hot; kickoff temp 89°
FOUR DOWNS
1 Top storyline
Finally time
This may be Oklahoma’s best football team since the 2008 squad played for the national championship. The game’s site may be different due to Hurricane Ida, but the goal will remain the same for Saturday’s season opener — set the tone for the 2021 season. While many expect Oklahoma’s offense to be in good shape, all eyes will be to see how much the defense continues to improve.
2 Key matchup
OU’s defense line vs. Tulane’s offensive line
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has hinted often that the rotation will go deep on the defensive front, which will be headed by Nik Bonitto, Perion Winfrey and Isaiah Thomas. Keeping players fresh will be the goal in this game and for the rest of the season. Will OU fans get a good preview of things to come with how Grinch uses his defensive front?
3 Player to watch
RB Eric Gray
The Tennessee transfer will join Kennedy Brooks as the only two scholarship running backs. How much work will he get in the season opener and how will Lincoln Riley use the pair? Gray’s ability to catch the ball out of the backfield may be the biggest asset for the offense, especially on third down.
4 Who wins and why
Jadon Haselwood and Austin Stogner look good coming off injuries. Jalen Redmond looks forceful coming off a COVID-19 opt-out. Tennessee transfer Eric Gray looks comfortable in OU’s backfield. No issues for the Sooners aside from the late-summer afternoon heat.
OU 49, Tulane 17