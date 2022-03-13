TU men's tennis takes down OU at Case Tennis Center

Playing outdoors for the first time at home this season, the No. 34 Tulsa men’s tennis team won all six singles matches on its way to a 6-1 win over No. 35 Oklahoma Sunday afternoon at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center.

The Hurricane improve to 10-4 on the season and improve its home-win streak to eight.

Kody Pearson started the singles domination early, winning 6-3, 6-0 over No. 68 Alex Martinez. Pearson, who is ranked No. 43 in the ITA Singles Rankings, tallied his second ranked win of the spring. Ezequiel Santalla clinched the victory for Tulsa with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over No. 45 Mason Beiler, giving the Mar Del Plata, Argentina product his second top-50 win of the season.

Stefan Hampe and Connor Di Marco both improved their individual win streaks, as Hampe’s 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 win pushed him to five consecutive victories while Di Marco obtained four-in-a-row with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win.

Adham Gaber tallied his first ranked win of the season, downing No. 64 Mark Mandlik 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 at No. 4 singles, while Callum Gale recorded a straight sets win that gave Tulsa a 2-1 lead early. Gale is now 4-2 at No. 6 singles this spring.

Oklahoma squeezed out the doubles point for its lone point of the day. After winning 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, the Sooners edged out a 7-5 victory.