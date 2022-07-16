Trusted by Venables, changed by an offseason of change, Ethan Downs is ready for his opportunity

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, speaking Thursday afternoon inside AT&T Stadium, said he had “run out of fingers and toes” to count the Sooners he felt were deserving of an invite to represent the program at this past week’s Big 12 Football Media Days.

But within the group of OU players who did board the plane in Norman and made the 194-mile trek to Arlington, Texas, on Thursday morning, traveling next to upperclassmen Dillon Gabriel, Marvin Mims and Woodi Washington, was sophomore Ethan Downs.

In the trip to the conference’s annual media event, the young edge rusher from Weatherford saw his latest chance to show Venables, OU’s new coaching staff, teammates — anyone who might hear him, really — not only who he is, but who Downs intends to be.

“I feel like it’s an opportunity to continue to grow,” the 6-foot-4, 263-pound defensive end said Thursday. “Continue to give back. Continue to prove myself to coach Venables that I can be and I will be a leader even if I’m a sophomore. I will be a player he can trust and count on. I will be a face that he can put in front of the camera and will resemble the program.”

The visit to Arlington granted Downs a new opportunity. In front of him this fall in Year 2 with the Sooners is, perhaps, another, bigger one.

Downs played in 13 games last fall and announced himself in Norman with 14 tackles and three sacks, capping his freshman season with four tackles and a combined sack in the Alamo Bowl. More than seven months removed from the bowl victory over Oregon, Downs says he doesn’t recall most of the plays he made last fall; “I don’t remember (it). I just try to enjoy what happened,” he explained.

Now, off the back of his promising debut campaign, Downs looks poised to carve a larger role with the Sooners in 2022. Mims noted Downs’ maturity on Thursday while Gabriel termed the young defender “a sponge” who’s “working his butt off” this summer.

“ED is going to be great for us this year, on and off the field” said Washington, a fourth-year cornerback.

“This year I have a lot more confidence,” Downs said. “I’ve matured a lot since last year. Not only physically, but mentally. I feel more dangerous this year. I feel capable of making an impact.”

Speaking after Downs' 17-minute session with reporters Thursday, Venables harped on leadership and offseason performance and explained that Downs had earned the right to attend media days, one of only two sophomores on hand along with Kansas running back David Neal.

“His effort (stands out)," Venables said. "He’s got uncommon effort. He’s very committed. He’s a pleaser. He goes above and beyond. He does the little things with great intention. And he’s ultra consistent. All things that give you a chance to be successful for a long time.”

As he enters his second season at OU, Downs feels changed by an offseason that featured loads of it.

Lincoln Riley left for USC last November and suddenly Downs found himself playing under a new staff, operating in an altered program culture and playing alongside a collection of fresh faces. He learned to adapt in the early months of the Venables era, and after turning in a standout spring camp, Downs said he feels confident and settled once again.

“Everything just seems to magically fall into place," he said. "My parents told me that before. 'Ethan, it’s crazy, the stars just kind of align for you to be successful.'”

The stars are seemingly in perfect alignment between Downs and first-year defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis. When Venables brought the former Clemson assistant with him to Norman, he in turn placed Downs' future into Chavis' hands, and the pair formed a quick bond.

Player and coach meet for lunch and breakfast on a near weekly basis. Downs is a regular at the Chavis family pool. Chavis will occasionally consult his pass rusher to get the pulse of the position group; when Downs proposed to his girlfriend Caroline earlier this month, he sought advice from his position coach first.

“Coach Chavis is a more of a friend than a coach," Downs said. "And he’s got my back. He wants what’s best for me ... he’s just given me all the tools for the toolbox."

Entering 2022 with Chavis in his corner, trust from Venables and an expanded role ahead this fall next to fellow defensive ends Reggie Grimes, Marcus Stripling and transfer Jonah Laulu, the stars are aligned for Downs.

Thursday's trip to Arlington likely won't be the last opportunity he gets in the months ahead.