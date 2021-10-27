True freshman Billy Bowman going through ups and downs at cornerback

Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman came off the football field a little discouraged after allowing some big plays at Kansas.

Awaiting the true freshman on the sideline was teammate Jaden Davis with some friendly advice.

“I was more smiling, and I know he was upset. Everybody gets that moment,” said Davis, a junior who also played cornerback as a true freshman. “I had that moment against Baylor in my freshman year. We were down 21-3 and I got beat by Denzel Mims. That was a moment for me.

“This is college football. I was just telling Billy that 'you have to stay in it and you have to work through it.' You can’t let one play or one game affect your whole outlook of football and take the fun out of it.

“Just have fun. And he listened.”

Bowman had had some ups and downs during the past two wins against TCU and Kansas. He shifted from his nickel spot to cornerback after injuries crunched depth at the position.

During fall camp, OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said Bowman could play anywhere in the secondary. This week, the coach reiterated that opinion when asked if the player was a corner or a nickel.