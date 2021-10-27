True freshman Billy Bowman going through ups and downs at cornerback

Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman came off the football field a little discouraged after allowing some big plays at Kansas.
Awaiting the true freshman on the sideline was teammate Jaden Davis with some friendly advice.
“I was more smiling, and I know he was upset. Everybody gets that moment,” said Davis, a junior who also played cornerback as a true freshman. “I had that moment against Baylor in my freshman year. We were down 21-3 and I got beat by Denzel Mims. That was a moment for me.
“This is college football. I was just telling Billy that 'you have to stay in it and you have to work through it.' You can’t let one play or one game affect your whole outlook of football and take the fun out of it.
“Just have fun. And he listened.”
Bowman had had some ups and downs during the past two wins against TCU and Kansas. He shifted from his nickel spot to cornerback after injuries crunched depth at the position.
During fall camp, OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said Bowman could play anywhere in the secondary. This week, the coach reiterated that opinion when asked if the player was a corner or a nickel.
“I think he can play safety. I think he can play corner. He has elite speed. I think he’s a football player. He’s one of those guys kind of nothing is too big for him. He understands scheme. He understands spacing. He can tackle. That was kind of natural role at nickel,” Grinch said.
Added Davis: “Billy is going to do better every day. With him being at the cornerback position, it’s an asset. He’s a great player. He’s always been an asset from the first day he stepped on campus. That one play or one game isn’t going to affect Billy from reaching his full potential.”
OU’s defense struggled overall against the Jayhawks with Bowman being targeted early and often. KU’s top receiver, Kwamie Lassiter II, had seven catches for 101 yards.
The No. 4 Sooners have been without former starters Woodi Washington and D.J. Graham at the cornerback position, which forced Bowman to move from the nickel spot. Bowman had started five of the first six games at nickel, including the season opener. He missed the Nebraska game.
“Obviously with some guys out, I’ve had to shuffle the deck a little bit,” Grinch said. “We’ll find the best position for him … kind of those young guys coming in, how can we get you on the field? What’s needed for the team? Ultimately, what’s the best position for your career?
“That’s obviously ongoing. He’s a true freshman stepping up. Certainly some moments of freshman football, but in any event he’ll continue to get better. I’m excited about Billy.”