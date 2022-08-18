Trip to Villanova, Dec. 10 matchup with Arkansas in Tulsa highlight Sooners' non conference slate

The early season slate for Oklahoma men’s basketball in its second campaign under coach Porter Moser is set.

The Sooners released their 13-game non conference schedule for the 2022-23 season Thursday morning highlighted by seven home dates at Lloyd Noble Center, meetings with 2022 NCAA Tournament teams Villanova, Arkansas and Alabama and an opener with Sam Houston.

OU begins its regular season on Nov. 7 with a visit from the Bearkats, the first of four consecutive home games to open the year. Following the opener with Sam Houston, the Sooners host Arkansas Pine-Bluff (Nov. 11), UNC-Wilmington (Nov. 15) and South Alabama (Nov. 18).

Also included in the released schedule is an Oct. 25 preseason exhibition with Oklahoma City University in Norman.

After the early flurry of home games, OU’s first action away from Lloyd Noble Center comes at the ESPN Events Invitational from No. 24-27 in Orlando, Florida, where the Sooners join a field that includes Nebraska, Florida State, Memphis, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Siena and Stanford.

OU is slated to face the Huskers on Nov. 24, followed by one of Memphis or Seton Hall in Round 2 on Nov. 25.

The Sooners non conference schedule features three matchups against teams expected to be ranked in the preseason Top 25, starting with a Dec. 3 visit to Villanova. OU travels to face the Wildcats at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center as part of the Big 12/BIG EAST Challenge in the first meeting between the teams since the 2016 Final Four and the sixth matchup all-time.

A week later on Dec. 10, the Sooners return to Tulsa’s BOK Center for a second consecutive December meeting with Arkansas. OU topped the Razorbacks 88-66 in the debut edition of the Crimson and Cardinal Classic, the latest of the Sooners’ eight wins in their last 12 meetings with Arkansas.

OU closes 2022 with a visit from Central Arkansas (Dec. 17) and natural-site meeting with Florida at the Jumpan Invitation in Charlotte, North Carolina on Dec. 20. The 13th and final non conference game of the season comes against Alabama on Jan. 28 in Norman for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.