While football stirs in Norman, the 2023-24 basketball season is only so far away.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma’s men’s basketball program released its nonconference schedule for the coming the season. Following a 15-17 finish in Year 2 under coach Porter Moser, the Sooners will return in November for Moser’s third season inside Lloyd Noble Center looking to use the early season slate as a springboard to a turnaround campaign.

OU opens against Central Michigan on Nov. 6 in the first of four consecutive home games to begin the season. Visits from Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 10), Texas State (Nov. 14) and University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (Nov. 17) will follow ahead of the Sooners’ initial road trip.

On Nov. 23 and 24, OU will travel to San Diego for a pair of games against either Iowa, Seton Hall or USC as part of the Rady Children’s Invitational. Prior to Tuesday’s schedule release, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported that the Sooners will open the event against Iowa on Nov. 23.

Following the trip out West, OU will return to the Sooner State for a trio of intriguing matchups.

On Nov. 30, the Sooners will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Norman inside McCasland Field House, the program’s home from 1928-1975. Having last played there in the 2012-13 season, the matchup will mark only OU’s second regular season game inside McCasland Field House since 1975.

A visit from Providence on Dec. 5 comes next as part of the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle. Later that week, the Sooners head to Tulsa for the final meeting in a three-game series with Arkansas inside the BOK Center. The pair of future SEC foes have split the first two contests in the series.

The remainder of OU’s nonconference slate includes home dates with Green Bay (Dec. 16), Central Arkansas (Dec. 28) and Monmouth (Dec. 31), but the final highlight will come in a Dec. 20 meeting with North Carolina in the Jumpman Invitational inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

OU won the first ever Jumpman Invitational in a 62-53 win over Florida last season.

