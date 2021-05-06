Trejan Bridges, Seth McGowan dismissed from Oklahoma football program

Trejan Bridges and Seth McGowan are no longer members of the Oklahoma football program, coach Lincoln Riley announced on Thursday morning.

The pair has been involved in a police investigation surrounding an April 15 incident. No charges have been filed in the three weeks since a robbery allegation was reported.

A search warrant affidavit obtained by the Tulsa World showed that Norman Police searched Bridges apartment and vehicle to help their investigation. The victim said he received a death threat from Bridges during the alleged robbery.

An archive of police scanner traffic surrounding the robbery also identified Bridges and McGowan as persons of interest.