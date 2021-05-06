 Skip to main content
Trejan Bridges, Seth McGowan dismissed from Oklahoma football program
  • Updated
Oklahoma players Seth McGowan (left) and Trejan Bridges have been dismissed from the football program.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Trejan Bridges and Seth McGowan are no longer members of the Oklahoma football program, coach Lincoln Riley announced on Thursday morning.

The pair has been involved in a police investigation surrounding an April 15 incident. No charges have been filed in the three weeks since a robbery allegation was reported.

A 911 call obtained by the Tulsa World showed the gravity of the situation.

A search warrant affidavit obtained by the Tulsa World showed that Norman Police searched Bridges apartment and vehicle to help their investigation. The victim said he received a death threat from Bridges during the alleged robbery.

An archive of police scanner traffic surrounding the robbery also identified Bridges and McGowan as persons of interest.

Bridges was suspended following a positive drug test after the 2019 Big 12 Championship game. He only was eligible for one game last season and caught two passes in the Cotton Bowl victory over Florida.

McGowan entered the NCAA transfer portal last week. He played only one season with the Sooners. He had 370 rushing yards and three touchdowns last season, with a 73-yard run and a 47-yard reception against Florida.

