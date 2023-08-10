Eli Lederman Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eli Lederman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN — Walter Rouse hadn’t hit anyone for eight months.

By Aug. 3, the Stanford transfer’s surgically repaired labrum was fully healed. After spending Oklahoma’s spring camp in a blue practice jersey limited to individual drills, he was now cleared for full contact. And Rouse’s place as the Sooners’ presumed starting left tackle was there waiting for him on that steamy August morning.

Yet eight months on from his December shoulder procedure, the 6-foot-6, 322-pound lineman still carried a shred of uncertainty with him into the Sooners’ initial fall practice. The sensation, however, lasted only as long as it took Rouse to find someone to hit.

Enter a fellow transfer, former Wake Forest defensive end Rondell Bothroyd.

“I think it was Rondell,” Rouse said earlier this week, replaying the moment in his mind.

“That first hit I had on the inside — I was like ‘Okay, we’re back now.’ I’ve had a fun time and my shoulder’s feeling pretty good.”

For the sake of the Sooners’ broader offensive success in 2023, OU fans will hope it was the first hit of many for Rouse in a crimson uniform.

Arriving to Norman in January after four seasons with the Cardinal in the Pac-12, Rouse settles in this fall as an important pillar within an experienced and ever-crucial Sooners offensive line unit. Between the Stanford graduate and fellow upperclassmen Andrew Raym, McKade Mettauer and Tyler Guyton, there’s 103 career starts among the four players already penciled into OU’s lineup for the Sept. 2 opener against Arkansas State.

A rare constant for the Sooners in 2022, offensive line success is a must once again in Brent Venables’ second season, particularly as the Sooners replace a handful key contributors in the skill positions.

Flagged for one penalty in 650 snaps a year ago, the experienced Rouse will have a big role making that happen.

“He’s started 39 games,” said Sooners offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh. “You can’t substitute that. It may be different types of players but there’s not much that he hasn’t seen. He’s an extremely smart kid. He’s always questioning; he wants to know the why of things.”

Emerging on the left side of Bedenbaugh’s unit, Rouse has the difficult task of replacing Anton Harrison. With a lone sack allowed in 12 starts last fall, Harrison parlayed the performance of his junior season into a first round NFL Draft selection earlier this year.

Big shoes to fill, indeed. But Rouse’s early work in Norman has jumped out, even surprising OU’s well-established dean of offensive linemen.

“There’s different levels of athleticism and he’s more athletic than I anticipated,” Bedenbaugh said. “How he moves. How he runs. How he changes directions. How he pulls. Just everything.

“This summer he did more things full speed and (you just saw different) movement out there on the field compared to what you saw on tape.”

Rouse’s quick immersion follows a spring camp he watched primarily from the sidelines.

His December labrum surgery fixed the injury that plagued his body for the final two and a half months of his 2022 season and left Rouse limited in spring camp. Designated for non-contact activity following, he spent the Sooners’ spring practices dressed in full pads but confined to individual drills and mental reps.

With extra time on his hands, Rouse — who holds a degree in biomechanical engineering — committed his mind to the intricacies of the offense he’ll execute this fall.

Battling only occasional growing pains in his earliest practices this month, Rouse is now fitting right in up front for OU.

“Being able to go through the playbook (in the spring) is paying major dividends now,” he said.

Learned through his education and his recovery from injury earlier this year, Rouse knows everything is a process.

His comfort playing with a repaired labrum is growing with each practice session.

He’s forging a bond with starting left guard candidate Savion Byrd; “Some of the stuff we’re doing is nonverbal because we’re already feeling it. It was already instinctive,” Rouse said.

And he’s quickly clocked the distinction between a fall practice at Stanford and an August morning session in the Oklahoma heat on the rugby fields next Lloyd Noble Center.

“It’s a bit more intense in terms of how the defense and offense were getting after it,” Rouse said. “I really love that. It’s really setting the tone for how we want the season to go, too.”

A seasoned veteran with plenty still to learn and plenty to offer the Sooners in 2023, Rouse is off on the right foot.

