Torrez, Bowers combining to form early season youth movement for OU gymnastics

NORMAN — A few times late in 2022, during Oklahoma’s preseason training period, first-year gymnast Faith Torrez had the kind of days freshman tend to have.

Days where she felt off in the gym. Days where a given skill just wouldn’t go her way. Days she needed that extra bit of motivation; an injection of confidence.

On those days, Torrez turned often to Sooners sophomore Jordan Bowers. Only a year ago, Bowers stood in those same shoes.

“She really helped me through preseason,” Torrez explained recently inside OU’s Viersen Gymnastics Center. “She knows how to talk to you. She knows how to push you when you’re struggling. It’s great to have that as a teammate. She’ll just step in and calm you down.”

In Torrez and Bowers, the Sooners have a pair of young crucial cogs as part of 2023 national title defense that continues in Norman Sunday night. No. 1 OU (4-0) returns home for the first time in the new season to host fifth-ranked Utah at 6:45 p.m. inside Lloyd Noble Center.

To date, the 2022 national champions have authored an unbeaten start in 2023. OU opened its season with a trio of top-ten wins over Michigan, UCLA and Auburn on Jan. 7 in Las Vegas, then edged a fourth straight victory at No. 10 LSU Monday afternoon.

On Sunday, the Sooners seek to seize another opportunity in their pursuit of national title No. 6, this time against 2022 NCAA finalists Utah (4-0) in front of what 18th-year coach K.J. Kindler hopes to be a program-record crowd in Norman. And they'll likely do it with help from Torrez and Bowers.

“I mean, our roster is great,” K.J. Kindler told the Tulsa World this week. “Our personalities are wonderful. Our team chemistry is great. But at the end of the day, you have to be ready for that moment. You have to capture that moment.”

Torrez has made a habit of capturing her moments thus far.

In her first collegiate event on Jan. 7, the newcomer from Bristol, Wisconsin, posted scores of 9.875 on the bars and a 9.900 on the beam while claiming a share of her first career title in the floor routine. At LSU, she followed with a 39.650 in the all-around, good for third in the Big 12 behind teammates Bowers and Audrey Davis.

Prior to the Sooners season-opening trip to Las Vegas, Kindler pulled the former junior national champion aside and asked Torrez if she felt ready to dive headfirst into college competition.

“She emphatically told me I feel more prepared than I've ever been,” Kindler said.

Yet walking into Las Vegas’ Orleans Arena, the nerves hit Torrez. “It was all really starting”, she thought. A slip-up during warm-ups prompted Kindler to sub sophomore Danae Fletcher into Torrez’s spot in the vault.

All Torrez did after that was finish level for the floor title with UCLA’s Chae Campbell and Sierra Brooks, .50 ahead of Auburn's Olympic medalist Sunisa Lee.

“I’m sure there were nerves,” Kindler said. “But I couldn’t see them. She just appeared so calm. That’s incredible to see from a freshman. You don’t always see that.”

For Torrez, the debut triumph arrived as a confidence boost.

“I know I can go out there and I know what I'm capable of,” she said. “And I can just go out there and have fun.”

Bowers, meanwhile, finds herself in an elevated position in 2023 after stepping in as a freshman contributor on last year's title team. The uncertainty Torrez and fellow freshmen Ava Sigfeldt might be experiencing now, Bowers felt it last year before turning a corner.

"I was lacking confidence and trusting in myself and then I just had to flip the switch midseason," Bowers said. "Trust yourself. Trust your coaches. You’re out here for a reason."

Bowers has opened her sophomore campaign with a vault title in Las Vegas and a beam title at LSU. On top of heightened expectations in 2023, she's being looked upon to carry a larger presence, too.

“I think every year your role changes," Kindler said. "On leadership, her role is greater now than it was last year. I think she’s someone that the freshmen really look up to."

Still flush with veterans like Olivia Trautman, Allie Stern and Katherine LeVasseur, OU has a pair of underclassmen filling critical roles in Torrez and Bowers.