OKLAHOMA CITY — Top-seeded Oklahoma sailed past No. 5 Iowa State in a 9-0 win in five innings Friday afternoon, sending the Sooners through to Saturday’s Big 12 Championship title game.

OU (50-1) leaned on the bats of Jayda Coleman and Grace Lyons and the strength of its pitching staff to extend its nation’s best win streak to 42 games and secure its spot in Saturday’s championship game inside USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. The Sooners will face the winner of No. 2 seed Texas and No. 6 Kansas (4 p.m. Friday, ESPN+) at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2 with OU chasing the program's eighth conference tournament title.

The Sooners jumped on Cyclones starter Saya Swain early, scratching three first-inning runs on Grace Lyons’ RBI single and an Alyssa Brito double that brought home Cydney Sanders and Lyons before Haley Lee was tossed out at the plate.

Tiare Jennings’ team-high 53rd RBI of the season brought home Rylie Boone and brought the lead to 4-0 in the second frame. Lyons’ seventh home run of the season later in the inning extended the OU advantage to 7-0.

Friday’s first semifinal reached run-rule territory with two outs in the third inning when Big 12 player of the year Jayda Coleman launched a two-run blast for her 14th home run of the year, giving the Sooners a 9-0 cushion.

While the OU bats provided the necessary scoring, Alex Storako, Kierston Deal and Jordy Bahl smothered Iowa State (25-30) to toss a combined one-hitter in a five-inning shutout from the circle.

Storako allowed no hits, no runs, walked two and notched three strikeouts over three innings. Deal, in the 13th appearance of her debut season, came on in relief and gave up the lone hit in 1⅓ innings pitched before Bahl entered to record the final two outs in the fifth inning.

Big 12 Tournament

ASA Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC

Thursday

(5) Iowa State 8, (4) Baylor 1

(2) Texas 7, Texas Tech 6 (8 innings)

Friday

(1) Oklahoma 9, (5) Iowa State 0

(2) Texas vs. (6) Kansas, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday Championship

(1) Oklahoma vs. (2) Texas/(6) Kansas winner, 2 p.m., ESPN2